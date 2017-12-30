Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield Makes Unexpected Late Arrival to Rose Bowl Media Day

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived late to Rose Bowl media day, after it was announced he would not attend due to sickness. 

By Associated Press
December 30, 2017

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield showed up about 10 minutes late at Rose Bowl media day, making a bit of a dramatic entrance after missing two previous events leading to the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 3 Georgia.

Mayfield says he has been nagged by a ''flu or whatever you want to call'' the past few days. He also says he does not think it will affect how he plays.

Coach Lincoln Riley said Mayfield started getting sick in Norman, Oklahoma, after Christmas break. The Heisman Trophy winner has been at practice each day this week and planned to be there again Saturday.

Mayfield did not attend the team's trip to Disneyland on Wednesday or his scheduled media availability Friday at a Los Angeles hotel.

The second-ranked Sooners play Georgia on Monday night.

