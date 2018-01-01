Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the Rose Bowl on Monday in the first game of the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners are coming off a 12–1 season, with a sole loss to Iowa State. Oklahoma is led by the 2017 Heisman winning quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Sooners beat out TCU for the Big 12 Championship.

Georgia is also coming off a 12–1 season with a lone defeat to Auburn in the regular season. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers in the SEC Championship weeks later.

See how to watch below:

How to Watch

Time: Monday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN