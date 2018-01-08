Freshman defensive back Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the Alabama sidelines and was being tended to by the team's medical staff during the third quarter of the College Football National Championship Game. The medical staff was trying to clear players away from him. McDonald was awake and alert as he was being carted off the field.

He was seen with ice-soaked towels around him before he was taken off the field.

No reason for the medical emergency was given by the team.

ESPN's Tom Rinaldi called it a "serious medical situation" and would provide further updates.