Stanford running back Bryce Love will return for his senior season and not enter the NFL draft.

Underclassmen who wanted to enter April's draft had until midnight Eastern on Monday to do so.

Love rushed for 2,118 yards and scored 19 touchdowns last season, winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back and earning Pac-12 offensive player of the year and first-team AP All-America honors.

Love averaged 8.1 yards a carry and had 13 rushes of 50 yards or more, breaking a major college football record.

He finished second in the Heisman Trophy balloting behind Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.