Former five-star linebacker Ale Kaho is reportedly heading to Alabama, according to 247 Sports.

Kaho was released from his letter of intent with Washington on Monday and could be headed to Tuscaloosa as early as Wednesday night, reports 247 Sports.

Peterson said on Monday that Kaho was granted his release because "he needs to be close to his family."

Kaho was the top inside linebacker in the class of 2018 according to 247 Sports, and the highest-ranking recruit Washington head coach Chris Petersen had ever landed in his 13-year coaching career, according to The Seattle Times.

According to the Times, Kaho had been dealing with some family issues recently as his parents are going through a divorce and he had an aunt and uncle die unexpectedly last month. Kaho has been with his family in Reno, Nev. since the memorial services for his family members.

Prior to going back home, Kaho had been staying in Seattle for six weeks this summer, but he was unable to practice with the team during formal offseason training because he still had one high-school class to finish before he could enroll at Washington. A family member told the Times Kaho had lost about 20 pounds while in Seattle and that "Football is not even our concern right now."

Kaho previously committed to Brigham Young University in 2016 before switching to Washington after his official visit to Seattle in mid-December. The linebacker also visited Alabama during his recruitment period.