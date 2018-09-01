How to Watch Maryland vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Maryland vs. Texas on Saturday, Sept. 1. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2018

Maryland and Texas will meet in Week 1 for the second-straight year on Saturday with their season opener at FedExField in Washington D.C. Kickoff is slated for 12:00 p.m. ET. 

The Longhorns enter the matchup looking to improve on their 7–6 campaign in 2017, in which they won their first bowl game since 2013. This marks the second year of the Tom Herman era. Sophomore Sam Ehlinger will line up under center for the burnt orange after defeating junior Shane Buechele for the starter spot. 

Maryland faces significant uncertainty heading into opening day. Head coach D.J. Durkin is currently on administrative leave as the school investigates the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair as well as the culture of Maryland's football program. The Terrapins went 4–8 in 2017, including 2–7 in the Big 10.

Here's how to watch Saturday's matchup.

TV channel: FS1

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Maryland: at Bowling Green 9/8; vs. Temple 9/15; at Minnesota 9/22

Texas: vs. Tulsa 9/8; vs. USC 9/15; vs. TCU 9/22

