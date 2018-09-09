For the 106th time since the creation of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Alabama was ranked No. 1.

The Crimson Tide received 54 of the 60 first-place votes in the Week 3 ranking that was released Sunday. Alabama broke a tie with Ohio State for the most weeks as No. 1 in the AP Top 25 thanks to a 57-7 victory over Arkansas State.

Clemson got six first-place votes and remained at No. 2 following a 28-26 win on the road against Texas A&M. Georgia and Ohio State stayed locked in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Wisconsin fell one spot to No.6 despite receiving a first-place vote. Oklahoma moved up one spot to slide into the top five.

After knocking off Michigan State 16-13 on Saturday, Arizona State earned a spot in the rankings for the first time since 2015.

View the full poll here:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. LSU

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State