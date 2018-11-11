Washington State Climbs Even Higher, Boise State, Northwestern and Utah Enter New AP Poll

Not much changed in this week's AP Poll at the top, but the back end saw a decent amount of shuffling.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 11, 2018

As we creep closer and closer to Championship Weekend in the college football season, more and more clarity is being made in regards to what the games that week will look like.

In the Big Ten, one half of the championship game has been determined with Northwestern upsetting Iowa on the road to clinch the Big Ten West. Michigan remained undefeated in conference play while Ohio State stayed one game behind their rival with a win of its own.

West Virginia and Oklahoma kept with their winning ways to hold their lead at the top of the Big 12. Clemson knocked off Boston College to create a bigger lead in the ACC Atlantic division.

There was not too much movement this week, but some teams did move in the newest AP Poll.

View the full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Washington State

9. Ohio State

10. LSU

11. UCF

12. Syracuse

13. Texas

14. Utah State

15. Florida

16. Penn State

17. Washington

18. Iowa State

19. Cincinnati

20. Kentucky

21. Utah

22. Boston College

23. Boise State

24. Northwestern

25. Mississippi State

College Football

