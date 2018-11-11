Not much changed in this week's AP Poll at the top, but the back end saw a decent amount of shuffling.
As we creep closer and closer to Championship Weekend in the college football season, more and more clarity is being made in regards to what the games that week will look like.
In the Big Ten, one half of the championship game has been determined with Northwestern upsetting Iowa on the road to clinch the Big Ten West. Michigan remained undefeated in conference play while Ohio State stayed one game behind their rival with a win of its own.
West Virginia and Oklahoma kept with their winning ways to hold their lead at the top of the Big 12. Clemson knocked off Boston College to create a bigger lead in the ACC Atlantic division.
There was not too much movement this week, but some teams did move in the newest AP Poll.
View the full poll here.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Washington State
9. Ohio State
10. LSU
11. UCF
12. Syracuse
13. Texas
14. Utah State
15. Florida
16. Penn State
17. Washington
18. Iowa State
19. Cincinnati
20. Kentucky
21. Utah
22. Boston College
23. Boise State
24. Northwestern
25. Mississippi State