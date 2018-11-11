Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra met face-to-face with Bobby Petrino on Sunday and fired him. Had he any sense of cosmic justice, he would have tacked a note to Petrino’s office door that said this:

Bobby Petrino,

Out of my respect for you, I am letting you know that, with a heavy heart, I fired you today as the Head Coach of the Louisville Cardinals. This decision was not easy, but it was made in the best interest of the school and its supporters. While my desire would have been for you to finish out what has been a difficult season for us all, circumstances did not allow me to do that. I appreciate your hard work and wish you the best.

Sincerely,

Vince Tyra

But Tyra didn’t do that. Unlike Petrino, Tyra might actually be sincere. So unlike when Petrino bailed on the Atlanta Falcons in the midst of the 2007 season to take the Arkansas job, Tyra didn’t simply leave a note. He looked Petrino in the eye and dismissed him. Petrino couldn’t have been surprised. His team has lost its last three games by a combined score of 187–74. Either the Cardinals quit on Petrino, Petrino quit on the Cardinals or everyone quit on each other.

“If you want to say culture equals effort, there’s something screwy going on there,” Tyra said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. “The effort wasn’t what it’s been historically. I’ve told the kids that. I’m not bashful about that. They can’t hide from it. It’s on film. Whatever the root cause was behind that, it needed to go away.”

But Tyra didn’t just fire Petrino. He fired Petrino’s entire family. Petrino’s son Nick was Louisville’s quarterbacks coach. Son-in-law Ryan Beard coached linebackers. Son-in-law L.D. Scott coached the defensive line. All were fired, as was Petrino’s right-hand man, operations director Andy Wagner. Tyra said the family members were fired because he didn’t want those men under extra scrutiny these last two weeks of the season. He did not criticize Petrino’s apparent affinity for using position coach jobs as dowries.

Of course, we already knew Petrino’s hiring practices were different. Though there was a motorcycle crash and a weird press conference in a neck brace, Petrino ultimately was fired at Arkansas because he placed his mistress on the Razorbacks’ football staff and lied to then athletic director Jeff Long about the fact that said mistress was also on the motorcycle when he crashed.

And of course everyone at Louisville already knew Petrino had a wandering eye. In 2003, during his first stint as head coach there, Petrino went behind the back of then athletic director Tom Jurich to meet with a headhunting party from Auburn that was trying to hire Petrino to replace Tommy Tuberville.

Needless to say, no one felt any sort of sympathy for Petrino on Sunday. He’s going to get $14 million from Louisville over the next three years to not coach, so even though he spent most of this year running the program into the ground, he’ll still profit from it. Jurich, the AD who built Louisville into a big-time athletic department and led it from the Big East to the ACC only to be fired last year amid a mushrooming basketball scandal partly of his own making, had agreed to a bizarre contract with Petrino that guaranteed the coach would receive his next three years’ salary if he was fired. That meant that the buyout would only have gone up had Petrino remained. Jurich did this in return for a big buyout in the other direction to combat Petrino’s historic wanderlust. And this probably made sense at the time because Petrino had done nothing but win consistently as a college head coach. And he did the same once he came back to Louisville. He recruited an eventual Heisman Trophy winner (Lamar Jackson) and was six points at eventual national champ Clemson away from winning the ACC Atlantic Division—which probably would have prefaced an ACC title—in 2016. But once Petrino started losing this year, he and his staff seemed incapable of pulling Louisville out of the tailspin.

At that point, the Cardinals—who have had a line of football players heading to the compliance office to fill out transfer paperwork—might not have had any players or season ticket-holders remaining. So Tyra truly had no choice. After the Cardinals fell 53–24 on Friday night to a Syracuse team that they beat 56–10 last year, Tyra knew he needed to do it now instead of at the end of the season. “I don’t think our talent slipped that far down and theirs slipped that far up,” Tyra said.

Now Tyra, who has spent the past year picking up the psychological and financial pieces of an athletic department beset by various scandals, must find a football coach. Fortunately for him, a No. 1 candidate has rarely been as easy to identify as this one.

Jeff Brohm was a legend at quarterback for Louisville’s Trinity High. Brohm then played quarterback for Louisville. After a seven-year pro career, Brohm got into coaching. From 2003-08, he worked at Louisville for Petrino and then for Petrino’s successor Steve Kragthorpe.

See a pattern here?

Brohm, who went on to win as the head coach at nearby Western Kentucky, now coaches at Purdue. Last year, he took over a program that had gone 8–28 in its previous three seasons. He is currently 12–11 with the Boilermakers, but that record doesn’t do justice to the job Brohm has done turning players who seemed sure they couldn’t win into the type of people who can lay a 29-point beatdown on Ohio State. From a program culture standpoint, Brohm has done exactly the opposite of what Petrino did this season at Louisville.

The Boilermakers finish their season Nov. 24 at Indiana. Don’t be shocked if Purdue wins and someone from Louisville drops an offer to Brohm into the Old Oaken Bucket. The question is whether Brohm will take the job. If he continues to build at Purdue, he’ll be pursued by football programs with bluer blood. But the millionaire who still drives a 2004 Honda Accord might not be swayed by prestige or tradition. He may want to find the place that makes him comfortable.

Reliable: ☑️

Efficient: ☑️

Engineered to perform: ☑️



We’re not describing @BoilerFootball's offensive scheme, just @JeffBrohm's 2004 Honda Accord 🚘



Final Gold & Black Days airs TONIGHT (7 PM ET) on BTN pic.twitter.com/kvxZZer7L8 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 4, 2018

And the fact that Louisville was so close to an ACC title just two years ago suggests Louisville is a program that can win conference titles and compete for playoff berths. Brohm wouldn’t have to wait for a traditional power. He could reach those goals in his hometown.

If Brohm doesn’t want the job, there will be no shortage of qualified coaches who do for the reasons listed in the previous paragraph. Troy coach Neal Brown grew up in Danville, Ky. He recruited the state as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. He went 11–2 last year, and the Trojans are currently 8–2 and eyeing a Sun Belt Conference title. And what about the man whose team ultimately vanquished Petrino? Dino Babers took over a moribund Syracuse program in 2016 and has the Orange fighting for a New Year’s Six bowl game this season.

As bad as things are at Louisville right now, Tyra does have something exciting to sell to coaches. The fact that he could lure basketball coach Chris Mack from Xavier following the messy firing of Rick Pitino suggests Tyra can convince a coach to leave a relatively comfortable situation for one that may have its initial bumps but ultimately has a much higher ceiling than the candidate’s previous job.

“I don’t think we’re that far away. I really don’t. Talent-wise, we’ve got enough to win with,” Tyra said. “You can see on the younger end of this that there’s a lot to build on in terms of skill. I’m excited about that part of it. But we’ve got to draw it out of them and teach them what it’s like to play their ass off in a Cardinal uniform.”

That sounds like the sort of thing this guy would love to hear.