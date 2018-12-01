How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch the ACC Championship game between Clemson and Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 1.

By Emily Caron
December 01, 2018

The defending ACC Champion No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 24 Pittsburgh in the conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The 12–0 Tigers dominated South Carolina 56–35 last week to wrap up the regular season. Clemson enters the 2018 ACC Championship as the winner of the Atlantic division, hoping to secure its fourth straight conference title en route to another College Football Playoff spot.

The Panthers (7–5) emerged atop a chaotic coastal division and enter Saturday's clash looking for their first conference championship in program history. Pittsburgh fell to Miami, 24–3, in their regular season finale.  

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

