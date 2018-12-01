Alabama head coach Nick Saban choked up when discussing how proud he was of backup quarterback Jalen Hurts's performance in the Crimson Tide's SEC championship game victory over Georgia.

"We've always had a lot of faith in Jalen," Saban said. "I told him when we put him in when Tua got hurt, 'It's your time.' He certainly took advantage of it and did a fantastic job."

What a wild game and incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/guUjdlbobL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 2, 2018

Hurts led Alabama to a come-from-behind 35–28 win over the Bulldogs after entering the game early in the fourth quarter. Starter Tua Tagovailoa injured his left ankle in the first quarter, only to get stepped on by his own lineman in the fourth and exit with a right ankle injury. Down 28–21, Hurts led the Tide to a game-tying touchdown on the drive. He added the winning score on a 15-yard touchdown run with 1:04 remaining on the clock.

The junior's performance not only saved Alabama's undefeated season, but also occured in the same stadium against the same team where he was benched during last season's national championship game. Saban pulled Hurts for freshman Tagovailoa in the second half, where the backup connected with DeVonta Smith on a 41-yard pass in overtime for a touchdown and the title.