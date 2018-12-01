No. 21 Northwestern will try to upset No. 6 Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Wildcats (8–4) took advantage of a weak West division, sealing the Big Ten West title with a win over Iowa in early November. The last time Northwestern won its conference came in 2000.

The Buckeyes (11–1) moved past Michigan for the Big Ten East title last weekend with a dominant 62–39 win. If Ohio State beats Northwestern, it could reach the College Football Playoff, though the Buckeyes need help—if Oklahoma beats Texas on Saturday, the Sooners will have a strong case to reach the College Football Playoff. Ohio State won the 2017 Big Ten championship, with their last title coming in 2014.

How to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

