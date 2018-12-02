Tua Tagovailoa Has High Ankle Sprain, Expected to be Healthy for College Football Playoff

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called Tagovailoa's injury a "two-week deal."  

By Michael Shapiro
December 02, 2018

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a high ankle sprain on Sunday. Saban said the injury is a "two-week deal."

The sophomore exited Alabama's SEC Championship Game win over Georgia in the fourth quarter after having his ankle stepped on by a Crimson Tide offensive lineman. Tagovailoa was replaced by junior Jalen Hurts, who led Alabama to a 35-28 comeback victory. 

The Crimson Tide snagged the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff on Sunday. They will face Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Dec. 29.

Tagovailoa is expected to start vs. the Sooners if his recovery remains on schedule. 

