Cam Skattebo's Dad Had Prideful Message After His Son's Dominant Peach Bowl Outing
Cam Skattebo put on a show during Arizona State's overtime loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl. Despite his team coming up short, Skattebo proved he's one of the best college football players in the nation, making his impact felt in multiple facets of Wednesday's game.
After the 39–31 overtime loss, Skattebo received a heartfelt message from his dad, who was overflowing with pride. Skattebo's father, Leo Skattebo, took to social media to share a photo of himself with his son at the game and expressed his delight with Cam's big game.
"The proudest dad in the country. #ForksUp," Leo wrote on X.
Leo has every reason to be beaming with pride after his son left his mark on the College Football Playoff.
Cam was ailing throughout the game and was reportedly vomiting profusely on the sideline at one point. Despite that, he rushed 30 times for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns, caught eight passes for 99 yards, and even threw a crucial 42-yard touchdown pass during the second half.
While the Sun Devils fell short of becoming Peach Bowl champions, Skattebo was named MVP of the game for his heroic efforts.