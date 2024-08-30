Clemson Radio Announcer Rips Georgia's Poor Graduation Rate on Eve of Season Opener
It's the eve of the season opener featuring one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 1 of the new college football season between No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta, and the Tigers' director of broadcasting is adding a little extra motivation to the Bulldogs' locker room ahead of Saturday's contest.
Clemson director of broadcasting and play-by-play football voice Don Munson eviscerated the Georgia football program for its poor graduation rate under head coach Kirby Smart. Georgia is currently graduating less than 50% of their football program under Smart, who has built the school into a perennial national title contender.
"There's life after football," Munson said on SiriusXM's Full Ride. "[Dabo Swinney] goes about doing it right. There are other schools that, you know, haven't gotten on board with that to be perfectly frank. And one of them, unfortunately, is in Athens. Their graduation rate was at 41% ... 41%! I will keep on saying this. That's an embarrassment. That's an embarrassment to the folks in Athens. That's an embarrassment to the university. That's an embarrassment to the program. They need to do better than that."
Not only has Georgia's football program struggled academically, but also they've struggled to stay out of trouble off the field. The program has accumulated over 20 separate incidences of driving-related offenses dating back to early 2023, including one that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy.
On the field though, Georgia remains a national power. The Bulldogs are seeking their third national title in four years when the new season kicks off on Saturday afternoon against Clemson.