College Football Playoff Predictions: Imagining Eight Experimental Scenarios for 2025

Admittedly, bracketology is typically something reserved for college basketball, but the advent of the 12-team College Football Playoff has made it a more relevant exercise on the gridiron. Sports Illustrated is taking bracket-making to the max in order to preview the 2025 season. We have eight different looks at the teams, players, coaches and potential matchups that could shape the campaign ahead from a Week Zero opener in Ireland between Iowa State and Kansas State all the way through to the final conference title game.

The changes to the CFP this season will feature a move to the straight seeding of teams based on the selection committee’s rankings, as well as the potential for multiple teams from the same conference to earn first-round byes. Those tweaks to the path to that giant golden trophy should result in more compelling games in every round of the postseason.

Which schools will make it into the field and what road will they take to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., for the national title game on Jan. 19? Here are all of our CFP brackets from serious to borderline absurd that will get you primed for kickoff this fall.

The Perfect Bracket

Behold the Perfect Bracket, our best prediction at how the 2025 postseason will play out. Peering into the crystal ball, this is who we think will earn the automatic berths, lock up first-round byes and make it all the way to the national championship game.

Penn State Texas Clemson Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Alabama Arizona State LSU Indiana Oregon Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Notre Dame, winner plays No. 4 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl

The selection committee typically avoids rematches of regular-season games—as this game is—but the Broncos probably don’t mind if it means they’re once again the Group of 5 champion behind returning quarterback Maddux Madsen and a defense that includes six returning starters.

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Arizona State, winner plays No. 1 Penn State in the Rose Bowl

Brian Kelly put up some of his own money this offseason as the Tigers went hard in the portal to take advantage of having a starting quarterback like Garrett Nussmeier (4,052 yards, 29 TDs in 2024) going into his fifth season.

No. 11 Oregon at No. 6 Georgia, winner plays No. 3 Clemson in Orange Bowl

Dan Lanning has been stacking multiple top recruiting classes on top of each other, which should allow the Ducks to remain a threat in the Big Ten despite breaking in a new quarterback, sophomore Dante Moore, and at least eight new starters.

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Alabama, winner plays No. 2 Texas in Sugar Bowl

Curt Cignetti isn’t resting on the laurels of a historic 2024 campaign. Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza could be a first-round quarterback and opposite a defense that features a trio of All-Americans, the Hoosiers can take advantage of a favorable schedule.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Ohio State in Cotton Bowl

An opportunity for revenge in last year’s national championship game awaits the Irish, but in sophomore receiver Jeremiah Smith and junior safety Caleb Downs, the Buckeyes still have the two best players in the sport regardless of position.

No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 1 Penn State in Rose Bowl

There are a lot of similarities between the Nittany Lions this season and the two recent national champions out of the Big Ten given how many talented upperclassmen (QB Drew Allar, RBs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen) return to make one last run.

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson in Orange Bowl

Nobody is denying the Tigers dropped off from national title contention the past few years, but Dabo Swinney has changed his stance on the transfer portal and is paying players to help assemble the best roster he’s had in ages.

No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Texas in Sugar Bowl

The Longhorns came close to winning the SEC title in their first season in the league. Steve Sarkisian isn’t tempering expectations over QB Arch Manning, and you can see why with weapons like Ryan Wingo and a healthy backfield featuring CJ Baxter and Tre Wisner.

Semifinals

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Penn State in Peach Bowl

This is one of the best Big Ten games during the regular season, so why not add in the pressure of the playoff? Ryan Day might be playing with house money after winning a ring last season, but this could be make or break for James Franklin.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Texas in Fiesta Bowl

Texas rushed for nearly 300 yards against the Tigers during their first-round matchup last season and you can bet that will be a point of emphasis for both sides if they wind up meeting in a semifinal.

National Championship Game

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 2 Texas in Miami

Franklin earned his derisive nickname ‘Big Game James’ for the slew of head-scratching decisions he’s made during the matchups that matter the most and for constantly falling short of expectations at Penn State. He can put all of that behind him with a win in the final game of the season.

As great a play-caller as Sarkisian is, he’s aiming to have more success in the red zone in 2025. The Longhorns had the second-most attempts inside the 20-yard line last year but finished 101st in the country in red zone scoring, something that will need to get reversed if they want to triumph in the CFP.

Winner: No. 1 Penn State

Underdog Bracket

In a sport dominated by bluebloods, college football isn’t quite fertile ground for an underdog story, but it does produce a few of them. This bracket is all about the programs who have a chip on their shoulder, are coming off a slight or who would love to prove the rest of the world wrong.

Miami Ole Miss Penn State Notre Dame Louisville Texas Tech Indiana Texas A&M Illinois South Carolina North Carolina Tulane

First Round

No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Louisville, winner plays No. 4 Notre Dame in Cotton Bowl

Jeff Brohm is one of the best offensive minds around which makes it notable he built his transfer portal class around ex-USC QB Miller Moss and a loaded returning backfield. If the defense comes along, the Cards have a schedule to contend in the ACC.

No. 9 Illinois at No. 8 Texas A&M, winner plays No. 1 Miami in Orange Bowl

No school has poured more money into its program without truly meaningful results on the football field quite like Texas A&M. If signal-caller Marcel Reed can take the next step in his development, the Aggies could be a linchpin team to determine how many SEC teams make the playoff.

No. 11 North Carolina at No. 6 Texas Tech, winner plays No. 3 Penn State in Rose Bowl

Bill Belichick taking a coaching position in college was the story of the offseason. Nobody doubts his credentials and a manageable schedule can provide a pathway to the postseason if he can get some traction with a roster that has been fully turned over.

No. 10 South Carolina at No. 7 Indiana, winner plays No. 2 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

QB LaNorris Sellers may be a Heisman favorite, but freshman All-American defensive end Dylan Stewart and veteran defensive back Jalon Kilgore (SEC-leading five INTs in 2024) will play just as pivotal a role in determining if the Gamecocks can exceed the nine wins they posted last season.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Notre Dame in Cotton Bowl

The Cardinals are only four hours away from South Bend, Ind., but might as well be on a different planet when it comes to national perception and historical success. This matchup pits two of the best head coaches around on their respective sides of the ball.

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 1 Miami in Orange Bowl

Losing two of their final three last season led to the Canes getting snubbed by the CFP, prompting another portal splurge to complement future NFL picks like OT Francis Mauigoa and DL Rueben Bain Jr. Winning the ACC will likely come down to how well QB Carson Beck plays in replacing No. 1 pick Cam Ward.

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Penn State in Rose Bowl

The Red Raiders sport one of the most expensive rosters in the country and have not hid their ambition at aiming higher than just making the Big 12 championship game for the first time. Questions remain about Behren Morton behind center, but he could have greater leeway if a slew of transfers help make strides on defense under a new coordinator.

No. 10 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

There are just five programs who have never made an appearance in the SEC title game and the Rebels are one of them. South Carolina made it there once but has never won more than 11 games in program history that a deep playoff run would likely require.

Semifinals

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 9 Illinois in Fiesta Bowl

No team in the country returns more starters from 2024 than Bret Bielema’s Illini, which is notable after a 10–3 season. QB Luke Altmyer needs to improve on throwing for 22 touchdowns and six picks, but there’s a pathway to finishing in the Top 10 for the first time since the 1980s.

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Ole Miss in Peach Bowl

Joey McGuire likens some of the team’s offseason moves to that of the Eagles in doubling down on landing prolific pass rushers, highlighting the arrival of David Bailey (Stanford) and Romello Height (Georgia Tech) as game-changers off the edge.

National Championship Game

No. 2 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Illinois

Lane Kiffin first became a head coach at the ripe old age of 31 and has been creating headlines ever since, often overshadowing his ability to build a consistent winner in Oxford, Miss. Disappointment was rife after falling just short of the playoff last year, but the roster doesn’t lack for talent and could take the unfathomable step of winning the title if QB Austin Simmons delivers as expected.

Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas might be one of the best-kept secrets to those outside the Big Ten after he notched eight sacks last season and put off the NFL to return for one last go-around in Champaign, Ill. His ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks can be the difference in close games and helps make a secondary that returns every starter even more dangerous.

Winner: No. 2 Ole Miss

Chaos Bracket

One of the greatest attributes of college football is that just about any result is conceivable on any given Saturday. That’s the side effect of relying on 18- to 25-year-olds playing a game with an oblong ball and talent that gets dispersed all across the country so unevenly. This is what that looks like in bracket form if all hell breaks loose.

Texas Clemson Penn State Georgia Ohio State Alabama Oklahoma Notre Dame Nebraska Duke Iowa State Navy

First Round

No. 12 Navy at No. 5 Ohio State, winner plays No. 4 Georgia in Cotton Bowl

QB Blake Horvath returns after throwing and passing for over 1,200 yards each while finding the end zone 17 times. Going into the Horseshoe is a daunting challenge but he could become the biggest Navy football sensation since Roger Staubach if the Mids earn the Group of 5 berth.

No. 9 Nebraska at No. 8 Notre Dame, winner No. 1 Texas plays in Sugar Bowl

Matt Rhule has previously made big jumps into conference title contention in Year 3 at his past stops and is similarly aiming that high in Lincoln, Neb., after finally getting the Cornhuskers to their first bowl game since 2016.

No. 11 Iowa State at No. 6 Alabama, winner plays No. 3 Penn State in Rose Bowl

Matt Campbell has been knocking at the door of a historic breakthrough the past few years and might have his best team ever despite the need to replace a pair of NFL receivers on the outside and the left side of the offensive line.

No. 10 Duke at No. 7 Oklahoma, winner plays No. 2 Clemson in Orange Bowl

Despite winning nine games last season, the Blue Devils moved swiftly to secure a quarterback upgrade by nabbing Tulane signal-caller Darian Mensah with a reported multimillion-dollar offer. The schedule is much tougher in 2025, but a dozen returning starters could make this the Indiana-like surprise CFP team.

Quarterfinals

No. 12 Navy vs. No. 4 Georgia in Cotton Bowl

Few matchups would harken back decades like this one would but the flip side is that there could be enough running plays to wind up as a rare marquee bowl game that clocks in under three hours. The Bulldogs have too many skill position upgrades this season to go one-and-done in the CFP again though.

No. 9 Nebraska vs. No. 1 Texas in Sugar Bowl

The Cornhuskers have been waiting 16 years to get some proper revenge against the Longhorns after there famously (and controversially) was one second left on the clock which allowed the burnt orange to kick a field goal to win the 2009 Big 12 title game.

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Penn State in Rose Bowl

Allar gets more attention from NFL scouts but his numbers from last season (3,327 yards, 24 TD, 8 INT) are remarkably similar to Cyclones signal-caller Rocco Becht (3,505 yards, 25 TD, 9 INT).

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Clemson in Orange Bowl

This might as well be dubbed the Brent Venables Bowl considering how the Oklahoma coach left Norman, Okla., years ago as a defensive coordinator to help elevate the Tigers into a national title-winning outfit. Neither side has reached those kinds of heights since he left Swinney’s side, but 2025 could change that given the state of each roster.

Semifinals

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma in Fiesta Bowl

Last season was the first time since 1919 that the Cyclones and Sooners didn’t share a conference and they’ve largely been on opposite sides of the football success scale. New Oklahoma dual-threat John Mateer is the difference-maker in any reunion after averaging over nine yards per attempt passing last season to go along with his 15 rushing touchdowns.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 9 Nebraska in Peach Bowl

Dylan Raiola has drawn a few comparisons to Patrick Mahomes between his size and scrambling ability while wearing a red No. 15 but new Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will need to cut down on his 11 interceptions if the blue-chip QB is to guide the team to upset wins against the bigger names on their schedule.

National Championship Game

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Nebraska

For those of a certain age, the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry was the defining game on the calendar back when it was a regular occurrence between top-five juggernauts. Conference realignment hasn’t really been kind to either side, but the Cornhuskers delivering the Big Ten’s third straight national title—over a newfound SEC team, no less—would mean quite a bit of chaos would have to transpire in 2025.

Mateer might be the ultimate chaos quarterback given his ability to scramble for yards, but he’ll benefit from not having to shoulder so much of the load on offense this season for the Sooners thanks to the addition of ex-Cal tailback Jaydn Ott in the backfield.

Winner: No. 9 Nebraska

16-Team Bracket

The future of the CFP for the 2026 season and beyond remains a work in progress as commissioners have squabbled over what direction the playoff needs to go. Momentum is building around expansion, which brings an NCAA-style 16-team format featuring 11 at-large picks closer to reality as soon as next year.

Penn State Texas Clemson Notre Dame Alabama Georgia Arizona State LSU Illinois SMU Michigan Boise State Tennessee Oregon USC Florida

First Round

No. 16 Florida at No. 1 Penn State

Gators coach Billy Napier is still on the hot seat in Gainesville, Fla., but has a rarity in QB DJ Lagway, who showed flashes of being a transcendent talent (if healthy) and has most of the offense coming back with him for a critical campaign for all involved.

No. 15 USC at No. 2 Texas

Two decades after their historic Rose Bowl, why not pit former assistant Sarkisian against the cardinal and gold with a quarterfinal on the line? If Lincoln Riley keeps USC in the CFP conversation this season into November, that likely means one of Jayden Maiava or freshman Husan Longstreet turns into a superstar at QB.

No. 14 Oregon at No. 3 Clemson

It’s not often a Purdue transfer gets labeled as a difference-maker, but the Ducks believe safety Dillon Thieneman will be key to revamping the secondary after leading all Big Ten defensive backs last season with a whopping 104 tackles.

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 4 Notre Dame

Josh Heupel and the Vols were top of mind for several weeks this offseason as they navigated the departure of QB Nico Iamaleava to UCLA, but a soft schedule could allow for another trip to the Midwest in early December.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

The Broncos and Crimson Tide might be two of the defining programs of the past two decades, one as BCS (and later CFP) buster and the other for lording over college football. It would be fitting if they were to meet at some point in the postseason to truly channel the NCAA tournament pitting a Cinderella against a blueblood.

No. 11 Michigan at No. 6 Georgia

Beating Ohio State and Alabama sent the Wolverines into the offseason with plenty of momentum, which they continued by landing five-star freshman QB Bryce Underwood. The Detroit native is expected to be given the reins right away and his development will determine just how far Michigan goes.

No. 10 SMU at No. 7 Arizona State

Kevin Jennings is back at quarterback after leading the Mustangs to a surprising CFP berth and should keep the offense humming toward ACC contention despite a tougher schedule. The defense is largely untested despite an influx of transfers to replace lost production.

No. 9 Illinois at No. 8 LSU

The biggest reason for optimism around Baton Rouge is that the Tigers should be healthier on defense (Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins Jr. return) with much improved depth thanks to transfer portal additions across all three levels.

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 8 LSU

The pressure will be on Kelly or Franklin to win big given the amount invested in each program and their incredible quarterbacks, Nussmeier and Allar.

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Arizona State

The Sun Devils have nine starters back on defense and a hopefully healthy star WR in Jordyn Tyson (1,101 yards, 10 TD) after he missed December in 2024.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 Georgia

It was notable the Bulldogs preferred to surround QB Gunner Stockton with transfers like former All-American WR/KR Zachariah Branch.

No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Alabama

The Tide have their entire secondary back and confidence in Ryan Grubb back to call plays for an offense featuring plenty of talent like WR Ryan Williams.

Semifinals

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 7 Alabama

After Penn State receivers were held without a catch in the Orange Bowl loss last season, the Nittany Lions went hard to upgrade in the portal by bringing in Kyron Hudson (USC), Trebor Pena (Syracuse) and Devonte Ross (Troy) to change the narrative—and the threat—around the position.

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Clemson

Opposing coaches believe new Clemson DC Tom Allen can be a huge boost for the Tigers after the team ranked 49th in points per game allowed last season. DE T.J. Parker will try to follow up two stellar seasons with a strong performance in Year 3.

National Championship Game

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Penn State

Pennsylvania native Jim Knowles played a big role in helping elevate Ohio State’s defense from a very good one into a national champion the past few years. He became a massive offseason pickup for the Nittany Lions, who are hoping he does the same in elevating a top 10 unit in 2024 after being made the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football.

Manning arrived on campus as the anointed one, the former No. 1 overall recruit with a name that carries even more weight. The Longhorns have to replace some bodies along the offensive line, but they’ve recruited at a level that can help the prodigious QB deliver the program’s latest national title 20 years after their last.

Winner: No. 2 Texas

Revenge of the Pac-12 Bracket

The late, occasionally great Pac-12 is gone. But in a thin silver lining, more of its teams probably have a playoff shot now that they’ve scattered to other power conferences. The league’s ultimate revenge tour from the grave would look something like this.

Oregon Arizona State Texas Alabama Utah USC Washington UCLA Colorado California Oregon State Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State (Mountain West champion and future Pac-12 member) vs. No. 5 Utah

No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 8 UCLA

No. 11 Oregon State vs. No. 6 USC

No. 10 California vs. No. 7 Washington

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 4 Alabama (led by former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer)

No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 1 Oregon

No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Texas (nearly joined the Pac-12 in 2010)

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 2 Arizona State

Semifinals

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Oregon

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Arizona State

National Championship Game

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 2 Arizona State

Winner: Arizona State

Most Spirited Tailgate Bracket

College football is almost as much about the party as the play on the field, and these are the powerhouse partiers. Twelve places where the school spirit (and spirits) flow freely, and the tailgating is not for the meek. (Disclaimer: Furniture may be destroyed in the making of this playoff.)

LSU Wisconsin West Virginia Michigan State Ole Miss Iowa State Tennessee Ohio State Louisville Ohio James Madison Wyoming

First Round

No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 5 Ole Miss

No. 9 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ohio State

No. 11 James Madison vs. No. 6 Iowa State

No. 10 Ohio vs. No. 7 Tennessee

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Michigan State

No. 9 Louisville vs. No. 1 LSU

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 3 West Virginia

No. 10 Ohio vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

Semifinals

No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 1 LSU

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

National Championship Game

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

Winner: No. 1 LSU

The Six Degrees of Nick Saban Bracket

The GOAT is gone, but his legacy is everywhere. From former assistants to former bosses to former workplaces to commercial sidekicks, it’s not hard to fill a bracket with people and places who bear the stamp of Saban upon them.

Texas Georgia Oregon Alabama Miami LSU Florida Ole Miss Colorado West Virginia North Carolina Southern Mississippi

First Round

No. 12 Southern Mississippi (Charles Huff) at No. 5 Miami (Mario Cristobal)

No. 9 Colorado (AFLAC co-star Deion Sanders) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (Lane Kiffin)

No. 11 North Carolina (Bill Belichick) at No. 6 LSU (2003 championship under Saban)

No. 10 West Virginia (Rich Rodriguez turned down Alabama, clearing the way for Saban to take the job) at No. 7 Florida (Billy Napier)

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Alabama (Duh)

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Texas (Steve Sarkisian)

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 3 Oregon (Dan Lanning)

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia (Kirby Smart)

Semifinals

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Texas

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 Georgia

National Championship Game

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia

Winner: No. 4 Alabama

The Desperate Fan Base Bracket

They’ve tasted some success, but not enough—or not recently enough—to satisfy their hungry fans. For all the money they’ve pumped into facilities, salaries and player NIL funds, they’ve spent years watching their rivals celebrate championships. Who wants it most, but has had it least?

Texas A&M Nebraska South Carolina Texas Tech Penn State Tennessee Miami USC Florida Arkansas Virginia Tech Memphis

First Round

No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Penn State

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 8 USC

No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Miami

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

No. 8 USC vs. No. 1 Texas A&M

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 South Carolina

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Nebraska

Semifinals

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Texas A&M

No. 3 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Nebraska

National Championship Game

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Nebraska

Winner: No. 1 Texas A&M

