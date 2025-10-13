College Football Week 8 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
This past weekend of college football was chock full of drama.
For starters, Curt Cignetti led the Indiana Hoosiers to their highest AP Top 25 ranking in program history with an upset win over the Oregon Ducks, while Arch Manning finally started looking like a quarterback in Texas's win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.
Elsewhere, Bill Belichick had to release a statement saying he's "committed" to North Carolina football, James Franklin was fired from his perch at Penn State following a third consecutive loss, UAB parted ways with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, and Oregon State sent Trent Bray packing after an 0-7 start to the season.
And now? We're into Week 8. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate in college football, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
College Football Week 8 Schedule
Tuesday, October 14
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Liberty Flames
New Mexico State Aggies
CBSSN
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
South Alabama Jaguars
Arkansas State Red Wolves
ESPN2
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Florida International Panthers
ESPNU
Wednesday, October 15
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Delaware Blue Hens
ESPN
Sam Houston Bearkats
UTEP Miners
CBSSN
Thursday, October 16
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
East Carolina Pirates
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
ESPN
Friday, October 15
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 2 Miami Hurricanes
Louisville Cardinals
ESPN
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Minnesota Golden Gophers
No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
Fox
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Utah State Aggies
San José State Spartans
CBSSN
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
California Golden Bears
North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN
Saturday, October 16
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 10 LSU Tigers
ABC
Duke Blue Devils
No. 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ESPN
Michigan Wolverines
Washington Huskies
Fox
Boston College Eagles
UConn Huskies
ACC Network
Houston Cougars
Arizona Wildcats
FS1
TCU Horned Frogs
Baylor Bears
ESPN2
Tulane Green Wave
Army Black Knights
ESPNU
Bowling Green Falcons
Central Michigan Chippewas
CBSSN
Miami (OH) Redhawks
Eastern Michigan Eagles
ESPN+
12:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners
SEC Network
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UCF Knights
West Virginia Mountaineers
TNT/HBO Max
2:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Toledo Rockets
Kent State Golden Flashes
ESPN+
2:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Massachusetts Minutemen
Buffalo Bulls
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Northwestern Wildcats
Purdue Boilermakers
BTN
UL Monroe Warhawks
Troy Trojans
ESPN+
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Wisconsin Badgers
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
CBS
No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers
Michigan State Spartans
Peacock
Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies
ESPN
No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels
ABC
Clemson Tigers
SMU Mustangs
ACC Network
Air Force Falcons
Wyoming Cowboys
CBSSN
Boise State Broncos
UNLV Rebels
FS1
App State Mountaineers
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
ESPN+
James Madison Dukes
Old Dominion Monarchs
ESPNU
Marshall Thundering Herd
Texas State Bobcats
ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers
Temple Owls
ESPN+
North Texas Mean Green
UTSA Roadrunners
ESPN+
Ball State Cardinals
Akron Zips
ESPN+
Ohio Bobcats
Northern Illinois Huskies
ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Fox
UAB Blazers
No. 22 Memphis Tigers
ESPN2
4:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Florida Gators
Mississippi State Bulldogs
SEC Network
5:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
ESPN+
6:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
No. 8 Oregon Ducks
BTN
No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers
Washington State Cougars
The CW Network
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kentucky Wildcats
No. 21 Texas Longhorns
ESPN
Iowa Hawkeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Peacock
UCLA Bruins
Maryland Terrapins
FS1
Colorado State Rams
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
N/A
Georgia Southern Eagles
Georgia State Panthers
ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
ABC
No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 20 USC Trojans
NBC/Peacock
No. 19 South Florida Bulls
Florida Atlantic Owls
ESPNU
Syracuse Orange
Pittsburgh Panthers
ACC Network
7:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Auburn Tigers
No. 16 Missouri Tigers
SEC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 15 BYU Cougars
No. 23 Utah Utes
Fox
Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats
ESPN2
9:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
New Mexico Lobos
Nevada Wolf Pack
FS1
10:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Oregon State Beavers
Lafayette Leopards
The CW Network
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Stanford Cardinal
Florida State Seminoles
ESPN