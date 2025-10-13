SI

College Football Week 8 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 8 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday afternoon.
This past weekend of college football was chock full of drama.

For starters, Curt Cignetti led the Indiana Hoosiers to their highest AP Top 25 ranking in program history with an upset win over the Oregon Ducks, while Arch Manning finally started looking like a quarterback in Texas's win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

Elsewhere, Bill Belichick had to release a statement saying he's "committed" to North Carolina football, James Franklin was fired from his perch at Penn State following a third consecutive loss, UAB parted ways with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, and Oregon State sent Trent Bray packing after an 0-7 start to the season.

And now? We're into Week 8. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate in college football, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.

College Football Week 8 Schedule

Tuesday, October 14

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Liberty Flames

New Mexico State Aggies

CBSSN

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

South Alabama Jaguars

Arkansas State Red Wolves

ESPN2

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Florida International Panthers

ESPNU

Wednesday, October 15

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Delaware Blue Hens

ESPN

Sam Houston Bearkats

UTEP Miners

CBSSN

Thursday, October 16

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

East Carolina Pirates

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

ESPN

Friday, October 15

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 2 Miami Hurricanes

Louisville Cardinals

ESPN

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Fox

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Utah State Aggies

San José State Spartans

CBSSN

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

California Golden Bears

North Carolina Tar Heels

ESPN

Saturday, October 16

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 10 LSU Tigers

ABC

Duke Blue Devils

No. 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

ESPN

Michigan Wolverines

Washington Huskies

Fox

Boston College Eagles

UConn Huskies

ACC Network

Houston Cougars

Arizona Wildcats

FS1

TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor Bears

ESPN2

Tulane Green Wave

Army Black Knights

ESPNU

Bowling Green Falcons

Central Michigan Chippewas

CBSSN

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Eastern Michigan Eagles

ESPN+

12:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UCF Knights

West Virginia Mountaineers

TNT/HBO Max

2:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Toledo Rockets

Kent State Golden Flashes

ESPN+

2:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Massachusetts Minutemen

Buffalo Bulls

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Northwestern Wildcats

Purdue Boilermakers

BTN

UL Monroe Warhawks

Troy Trojans

ESPN+

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Wisconsin Badgers

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

CBS

No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers

Michigan State Spartans

Peacock

Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies

ESPN

No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels

ABC

Clemson Tigers

SMU Mustangs

ACC Network

Air Force Falcons

Wyoming Cowboys

CBSSN

Boise State Broncos

UNLV Rebels

FS1

App State Mountaineers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

ESPN+

James Madison Dukes

Old Dominion Monarchs

ESPNU

Marshall Thundering Herd

Texas State Bobcats

ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers

Temple Owls

ESPN+

North Texas Mean Green

UTSA Roadrunners

ESPN+

Ball State Cardinals

Akron Zips

ESPN+

Ohio Bobcats

Northern Illinois Huskies

ESPN+

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Fox

UAB Blazers

No. 22 Memphis Tigers

ESPN2

4:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Florida Gators

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC Network

5:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

ESPN+

6:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 8 Oregon Ducks

BTN

No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers

Washington State Cougars

The CW Network

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kentucky Wildcats

No. 21 Texas Longhorns

ESPN

Iowa Hawkeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Peacock

UCLA Bruins

Maryland Terrapins

FS1

Colorado State Rams

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

N/A

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers

ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

ABC

No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 20 USC Trojans

NBC/Peacock

No. 19 South Florida Bulls

Florida Atlantic Owls

ESPNU

Syracuse Orange

Pittsburgh Panthers

ACC Network

7:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Auburn Tigers

No. 16 Missouri Tigers

SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 15 BYU Cougars

No. 23 Utah Utes

Fox

Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats

ESPN2

9:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

New Mexico Lobos

Nevada Wolf Pack

FS1

10:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Oregon State Beavers

Lafayette Leopards

The CW Network

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Stanford Cardinal

Florida State Seminoles

ESPN

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

