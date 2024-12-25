Deion Sanders Sent Uplifting Message to Travis Hunter Amid Criticism Toward Fiancée
Travis Hunter reached the heights of college football earlier this month as the 2024 regular season came to a close. The star Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback finished the season with 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively, he broke up 11 passes, forced a fumble, and picked off four pass attempts.
For a season which saw Hunter pull off a rare feat in dominating on both sides of the field, Hunter received numerous accolades at the end of the year. He was named a unanimous All-American, the AP College Football Player of the Year, won the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in the country), and the Chuck Bednarik Award (college football defensive player of the year). To top it all off, he even won the prestigious Heisman Trophy.
What should be a month of celebration for Hunter's accomplishments has been marred by an overwhelming amount of criticism toward Hunter's fiancée, Leanna Lenee.
Lenee has received criticism since the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where she did not stand up until she was nudged to by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Since, their relationship has garnered intense discussion online, which has yet to slow down. Both Hunter and Lenee have deactivated their Instagram accounts.
Amid this time, Coach Sanders called up Hunter during a recent team practice to send him a message in front of the team.
"I want you to know this in front of everybody," Sanders said. "You know we love you, We got you. We appreciate you. You are him."
Hunter also received support from his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who called out those posting about Hunter for their algorithm.
"All y'all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y'all genuine trying to holla at Trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around," he wrote. "At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool."
The Buffaloes are preparing for their final game with Hunter before he leaves for the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado will face BYU on Saturday in the Alamo Bowl, the first Bowl Game for the Buffaloes since 2020.