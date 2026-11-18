When the College Football Playoff announced it was expanding earlier this month, executive director Rich Clark was asked if the organization was still going to conduct its weekly rankings release shows on ESPN with the move from 12 to 24 teams.

He answered affirmatively and noted that, as the organization does every year, it will review their process surrounding the selection committee and look into any changes, paying particular attention to setting the field with double the teams starting in 2027.

Here’s what should be top of mind for every single person who will be involved in that review: Show us the metrics. All of them, every single decimal point and team sheet. Overload us with data to our heart’s content. The more, the better—even if it takes a doctorate in math to understand them.

If the committee sees it, so should everyone else. End of story.

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This is paramount with expansion as the margins between teams will grow even thinner, especially as the sport hopefully includes tougher nonconference games that will result in additional losses filling those bottom spots of the bracket. It’s one thing to stuff South Carolina that just lost to a dreadful Arkansas team 34–6 on Saturday at No. 21 or put Oklahoma at No. 22 despite the 106th scoring offense in FBS this year. But what exactly is the separation the committee is using to justify those rankings?

Right now we just have to take their word for it that the group is actually looking at the sheets and making a consistent choice. It may not matter this season, but you can bet some folks at Boise State will be furious at missing out on a potential first-round home game (the Broncos were ranked 17th this week) in the future if the committee values some strength-of-schedule metric with everybody but them.

Transparency doesn’t hurt anybody, and with a bigger field should come even more of it.

“We have not provided those [metrics] publicly. Basically, there’s so many metrics and really to give that out publicly without an explanation of them isn’t really feasible now,” Clark told reporters on Tuesday night after the rankings were released. “It is something we’re considering, we’re looking at this in the offseason and how we would present those potentially in the coming seasons.”

If you’re a conference commissioner, especially in a Group of 6 league fighting to have much more than one representative in the playoff, you should be all for more data being shared so there can be understandable outrage if the committee isn’t properly sorting teams. If those in the room feel that’s too much pressure, surely someone else can live with ranking the teams and taking the heat. AP voters do it each week and it doesn’t seem to impact them beyond a few extra tweets from whatever fan base wakes up angry.

Just this week, CFP committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek brought up total offense, strength of record, strength of schedule, margin of victory and wins over Top 25 teams among the reasons why one team is above another. As much as some of those statistics or rankings are straightforward and readily available, that’s not the case with everything the committee has at its disposal. It is particularly relevant to the conference strength and schedule strength metrics that the group is presented with each time they meet.

“We’re looking at the whole body of work, the whole résumé,” said Yurachek, using that phrase regularly.

If there’s a résumé, it should be easy to pass one around for each team so we, too, know what you’re looking at.

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It’s easy to identify certain areas where inconsistent logic might be used to explain away how the committee decided to fall in love with one team over a few others. Alabama is a notably egregious example this year at No. 3, one spot ahead of an undefeated UCLA.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach celebrates the victory over Illinois that kept the Bruins unbeaten. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Crimson Tide currently have one win over No. 16 Kentucky and a win over the Gamecocks at No. 21. That’s not much of a résumé boost over the Bruins—who have two fewer losses and a win at No. 13 Oregon. If Bama’s schedule metrics are that much stronger than that of an undefeated team who has passed every test so far, go ahead and allow us to see just how far in front they are.

The same can be said for the Ducks and the group of teams just ahead and behind them. While it seemed Oregon was done in the CFP race after starting quarterback Dante Moore was injured and losing at Illinois last month, the Ducks’ position as the highest-ranked three-loss program suggests they’re still in the thick of the at-large race.

But just how close are they to that of the two teams ahead of them? Each looked impressive recently but also are not close to having the schedule the Ducks have played.

“I think the committee has a great deal of respect for Texas Tech and Wake Forest and there is some separation in the minds of the committee between who’s at 12 and who’s at 13,” Yurachek said.

O.K., it’s time to start showing us what that separation looks like.

This isn’t hard to do and should take the onus off the committee chair to speak to so many issues across the group’s rankings every week.

That will become even more important in a 24-team world where hosting a first-round game (or even being in the bracket itself with additional three-, four- and five-loss teams) is going to come down to the little things.

If the committee sees it, so should we. That seems quite feasible for everybody moving forward.

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