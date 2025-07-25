Nick Saban Addresses Possible Return to Coaching in First Interview Since New Rumors
Nick Saban appeared on Fox News on Friday morning to discuss the state of college sports with Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade. Saban was asked multiple times about the possibility that he might come out of retirement to take another job coaching, but he did not sound entirely interested.
Unless his wife keeps asking him to help out around the house.
Saban said he found it amazing that "the media speaks for you and thinks for you," though he did not name any names of anyone who might have suggested he was considering a comeback this week. Then he made a joke about what might drive him back to the sideline.
"I never really had a thought about getting back into coaching until two days ago," said Saban. "Miss Terry said I had to run the sweeper in the entire downstairs. So while I was running the sweeper the thought occurred to me, you know when you were coaching you had a heck of a lot better job than this. That's the only time I considered it."
Kilmeade then asked Saban whether Bill Belichick might make his mind wander about a return to coaching, but Saban wasn't biting and said he was happy with the new chapter of his life, adding, "There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enhance me to go back to coaching."
I guess no one has told him about a possible situation involving a last place Cleveland Browns team and a rookie quarterback.