Pat McAfee Dropped a Huge 'Horns Down' While Making SEC Pick on 'College GameDay'
The SEC championship on Saturday is one of the biggest college football games of the season.
When Georgia and Texas met just two months ago, it was a powerhouse matchup that saw the No. 5 Bulldogs absolutely pounce on the No. 1 Longhorns early, with Georgia essentially cruising (aside from one extremely controversial penalty) to a 30–15 victory.
Since then, both teams have grown quite a bit, and now the SEC title is on the line.
While making his pick on ESPN’s College Gameday, Pat McAfee broke from the pack of his fellow panelists, who had all taken the Longhorns in the rematch. Rising from his chair (with a balance assist from Kirk Herbstreit and Timothée Chalamet), McAfee led Bulldogs nation in a rousing singalong before slamming home a “Horns Down” as an exclamation point.
Texas enters the rematch as a three-point favorite over Georgia.
That’s right folks—the dawgs are dogs. Let’s see if they bark.