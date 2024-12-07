Pat McAfee Dropped a Huge 'Horns Down' While Making SEC Pick on 'College GameDay'

WHO’S THAT COMING DOWN THE TRACK..



IT’S THE MEAN MACHINE IN THE RED AND BLACK..



GO DAWGS.. GO DAWGS.. GO DAWGS..



I PICKED AGAINST THIS TEXAS TEAM LAST WEEK AND I’M DOING IT AGAIN..



THE DAWGS ARE BARKIN..



GIVE ME GEORGIA TO WIN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/92oTjLVzGk pic.twitter.com/LXpACcWIu4