Pat McAfee Isn’t Making Any Travel Plans to North Carolina After Bill Belichick’s Disappointing Debut
The entire college football world watched Bill Belichick’s first game as a college coach on Monday night, as he led North Carolina out to face off against TCU in primetime.
This turned out to be a brutal development for Belichick, as the entire football world watched his team pull off one impressive touchdown drive before falling completely flat, and ultimately rolling over to the Horned Frogs in a 48–14 loss.
While there was plenty of hype entering the season around Belichick and the Tar Heels, it’s safe to say that much of that hype was instantly cooled after their debut on the main stage.
On ESPN’s College GameDay, Pat McAfee summed up his expectations for North Carolina’s year with a solid quip.
"I don't know if we're going there for College GameDay this year,” McAfee said of Chapel Hill, N.C., earning laughs from his fellow panelists.
Of course, GameDay shoots on location at one of the school’s hosting a big game on any given weekend. Ahead of the year, it wasn’t impossible to think that maybe one of the Tar Heels matchups would justify an appearance from GameDay—they host Clemson in early October and with a win over TCU could have been undefeated heading into the weekend.
But given the state we saw the Tar Heels in last week, a road trip from the GameDay crew currently feels like a long shot.
If Belichick and North Carolina want to start proving their doubters wrong, a blowout win over Charlotte this weekend would be a good way to start.
