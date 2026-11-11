College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Updates, Analysis As Selection Committee Prepares to Crown New No. 1

Week 10 of the college football season promised to be a huge one, and it didn’t fail to impact the College Football Playoff race.

One of the best games of the weekend took place in South Bend, with No. 11 Notre Dame hanging on to hand No. 1 Miami its first loss of the season, 31–24. With that result, a new No. 1 is set to take over the top spot in the season’s second set of CFP selection committee rankings.

The Canes weren’t the only notable team in the playoff mix to drop a game. No. 6 Kentucky suffered its second loss, taking one on the chin against No. 13 Tennessee, 34–6. No. 12 Ohio State, which entered the weekend one spot outside of the 12-team field (with No. 25 Boise State in line for the final bid), is expected to be well outside of it now, after falling to No. 23 Oregon, 41–28.

The big winners of the weekend include No. 2 Georgia (beat No. 10 Ole Miss, 42–7), No. 3 Utah (won the Holy War against No. 9 BYU, 28–20) and No. 5 Alabama (toppled No. 14 LSU, 31–13). The Crimson Tide were among the most derided teams in the rankings a week ago, but backed up the number next to their name by drubbing Lane Kiffin’s Tigers.

The rankings will be released on ESPN at approximately 9 p.m. ET, following the Duke vs. Michigan State men’s college basketball game, and ahead of the game between Kansas and Kentucky. Follow along below as the rankings are unveiled for live updates and analysis from Sports Illustrated’s college football staff.

Live updates, analysis, reaction to the updated College Football Playoff Top 25

College Football Playoff selection committee Top 25 as of Nov. 3

Check back here for the updated rankings after they are released on Tuesday night.

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Indiana

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Texas

8. UCLA

9. BYU

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Ohio State

13. Tennessee

14. LSU

15. Texas Tech

16. Wake Forest

17. Houston

18. Missouri

19. Iowa

20. USC

21. South Carolina

22. Arizona

23. Oregon

24. Florida

25. Boise State

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How the 12-team playoff field is determined

The 12-team College Football Playoff, which is in its final season, has been tweaked each year since its inception in 2024. Here’s how the field will be chosen this season:

The Power 4 conference champions (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) receive automatic bids.

The highest-ranked Group of 6 (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, Sun Belt) program, regardless of conference champion status, receives a bid.

Seven at-large programs fill out the field.

Notre Dame receives an automatic bid if it finishes within the top 12 of the final rankings.

The top four teams in the field receive byes, regardless of conference champion status.

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Members are not permitted to discuss any programs with which they have a conflict of interest, and cannot vote on those programs.

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