Ranking the Top 10 Backup Quarterbacks Who Are the Most Important for 2026’s Stretch Run

For as vital as quarterbacks are in college football, the 2026 season has become a lesson in the importance of investing in a backup. The injury bug has struck hard all year long, leaving a number of teams without their top guy as the stretch run approaches.

The Nos. 2, 4, 7 and 10 players on Sports Illustrated’s preseason quarterback rankings have all missed time due to injury. Other quarterbacks at top conference contenders have struggled mightily, prompting midseason benchings. In some cases, backups have gotten on the field due to a combination of injuries and poor play from the starter.

But because there are so many replacements at the upper end of the sport, this week’s quarterback rankings will pay particular attention to the backups at teams that either may need or are already using them, whether out of necessity or choice, over the final four weeks of the regular season. SI ranks the 10 players listed below, based on how well they fill in for their respective teams—and possibly push for the postseason in the process.

10. George MacIntyre, Tennessee

Last game (at South Carolina): 16 for 23, 136 yards, 119.2 passer rating, 18.5 QBR

Josh Heupel made clear against South Carolina that he won’t turn MacIntyre into a volume passer, opting for a split of 50 runs (seven of which were credited to MacIntyre and two of which were sacks) to 23 passes against South Carolina. Tennessee’s offense stalled out in the second half, scoring just three points and MacIntyre had a critical fumble that set up the Gamecocks’ game-winning field goal. That’s continued a concerning trend for the redshirt freshman quarterback, who’s turned the ball over five times in three games since taking over the starting job from Faizon Brandon. In that same stretch, he has just a single passing touchdown—a method that doesn’t seem to be sustainable, even when Tennessee’s defense is playing like one of the best units in the country.

9. Byrd Ficklin, Utah

Last game (at Cincinnati): 1 for 2, six yards, five carries for 20 yards

We’d seen a lot less of the two-QB system Utah had trotted out in the early stages of the season at the start of Big 12 play, with Ficklin’s snap count dipping under double digits for games against Iowa State, Colorado and Houston. And then he found his way on the field for 29 snaps against Cincinnati—and the Utes put up the most points they had against any FBS opponent this season. Though he’s primarily going to be used as a runner (and fare quite well, averaging 6.3 yards per carry), Ficklin has to be respected as a passer, which could make things interesting in back-to-back vital games coming up. Dampier is obviously still the best overall option at QB1, so there’s no need for Utah to shake things up dramatically while undefeated. Should it need to turn to Ficklin more frequently, he’s certainly gotten the game experience already this season, having averaged more than 20 snaps a game, but there’s no telling how the system might look without Dampier on the field.

8. Tommy Carr, Michigan

Last game (at Rutgers): 22 for 27, 266 yards, one touchdowns, 176.5 passer rating, 92.1 QBR

Watching a young quarterback grow in real time is always a treat, and Carr seems to have done that since getting on the field for the Wolverines. He may have struggled against Indiana (like most quarterbacks have this season), but against a far less competitive defense in Rutgers, he looked rather sharp. Michigan should have had more of a cushion in this game but missed two field goals, which forced Carr to make play after play in a close contest. He did so with flying colors, averaging 9.18 yards per dropback and being decisive with the football. That included taking some risks down the field (9.9 yards per attempt) and making some impressive plays with his legs when necessary, like on the game-winning touchdown scramble when he expertly evaded some blind-side pressure and scampered to the end zone. Still, Rutgers is a bottom three offense in the Power 4 and Michigan averaged just 3.0 yards per play the week before at home against the Hoosiers.

Tommy Carr scrambles across the goal line to put @UMichFootball in front 🙌



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/aVpJN4N5xT — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2026

7. Luke Fahey, Ohio State

Last game (at USC): 21 for 28, 260 yards, one touchdown, 121.4 passer rating, 49.0 QBR

Fahey was far from the biggest problem for the Buckeyes in their two-score loss at USC this past weekend. The defense dug Ohio State into a massive hole, which isn’t the way to help a freshman quarterback gain confidence. Still, there’s some serious concern with accuracy, seeing as he completed just 55% of his passes. Plus, there seems to be reluctance to let him push the ball down field, with an average yards per attempt of only 6.8—nearly four points lower than Julian Sayin’s FBS-leading mark (10.5 YPA) through seven games. Say what you want about Sayin, but he seemed to always deliver a throw when Ohio State needed it most. On Saturday against USC, Fahey couldn’t seem to do that, completing just 2 of his 10 attempts when in the red zone.

6. Max Cutforth, Boise State

Last game (vs. Texas State): 8 for 13, 131 yards, three touchdowns, 222.3 passer rating, 90.4 QBR

Cutforth was the backup at Boise State in 2025 and when starter Maddux Madsen went down with an injury, the Broncos’ season fell off the rails. Cutforth had more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four) in five starts and completed a mere 56.7% of his passes in those games. But on Saturday, when he was called upon for the first time in 2026, he delivered in a major way. Cutforth went toe-to-toe with Brad Jackson, one of the best QBs in the Group of 6, and won a shootout, throwing three touchdowns in a span of 3:35 of game time to lead a comeback from 11 points down. Now, that performance very well could have been the product of Texas State’s porous defense. Still, there’s no denying it’s a drastic step forward for Cutforth and should make Boise State feel better about potentially being without its starter at full strength for the stretch run.

5. Ty Dieffenbach, UCLA

Last game (vs. Nevada): 16 for 30, 178 yards, one touchdown, 114.2 passer rating, 61.9 QBR

Much like MacIntyre, Dieffenbach is operating within a system that isn’t built to make him a human highlight reel. And yet he’s won three straight starts and four games in total after coming off the bench against Oregon to power the upset. UCLA hasn’t had the Cal Poly transfer take too many risks, seeing as he hasn’t averaged more than 8.0 yards per pass attempt in any single game this year, but has thrown 30 or more passes in each of his three starts. Most importantly, he’s protecting the football, which is all the Bruins really need him to do, so long as he’s capable of handing off to the duo of Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods. That said, the toughest two defenses UCLA will play all season are at Minnesota this week and at Michigan on Nov. 21, and Dieffenbach will likely need to make at least a few key throws to deliver wins in those games.

4. Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech

Last game (vs. Arizona): 11 for 24, 144 yards, two touchdowns, 123.7 passer rating. 77.8 QBR

It was difficult to see the Red Raiders bringing Castellanos aboard as anything other than a gimmick for the first two months of the season, in part because he was only used on gadget plays or designed quarterback runs. But when it all came crashing down for Texas Tech against Cincinnati, a major change was needed—and Castellanos delivered. The former Florida State quarterback was the best version of himself against Arizona on Halloween, gashing the Wildcats on the ground for 117 yards and a touchdown on just 19 carries. He wasn’t exactly efficient as a passer, but he wasn’t careless with the ball either, which is an issue that’s plagued him in the past (29 career interceptions across four seasons). Given the Red Raiders’ favorable Big 12 schedule down the stretch, more Castellanos performances like the one on Saturday should set the team up well for the College Football Playoff conversation.

3. Tramell Jones Jr., Florida

Last game (vs. Georgia): 18 for 25, 172 yards, one interception, 121.8 passer rating, 62.9 QBR

The Gators have completely reopened their quarterback competition this week, given Aaron Philo’s benching in his first game back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Florida’s upset of Texas. He was flustered by the Georgia defense and threw two interceptions on just seven attempts, including one of the most dumbfounding picks you’ll ever see. In fairness, Jones also put the ball in harm’s way with an interception in the end zone and a strip sack that the Bulldogs returned for a touchdown. He also offers more upside, especially as a runner, giving the Gators more options to add to their already potent run game. Jones is still a work in progress as a thrower, and yet has completed 66.6% of his passes against Texas and Georgia, two of the deepest and most talented defenses in the country.

2. Grant Wilson, Indiana

Last game (vs. Minnesota): 9 for 17, 156 yards, one touchdown, 149.4 passing rating, 82.8 QBR

Leave it to Curt Cignetti to pluck players from obscurity and make them names for us to watch out for on college football Saturdays. Wilson began his seven-year career at Fordham in 2020, but didn’t play much before transferring to Old Dominion. He started 14 games over two years for the Monarchs before moving to Indiana as Fernando Mendoza’s backup last season. Now, he might legitimately be the go-to option for the Hoosiers given Josh Hoover’s health and inconsistency. And the Minnesota tape suggests that might not be a bad thing. Wilson had multiple tight window throws where he put the ball on the money, including a back-shoulder toss to Charlie Becker at the end of regulation that put Indiana in a position to attempt a 60-yard, game-tying field goal. He can also use his legs when necessary, rushing three times for 30 non-sack yards in the win.

1. Dylan Raiola, Oregon

Last game (vs. Northwestern): 22 for 31, 336 yards, three touchdowns, 194.0 passer rating, 83.6 QBR

It may be hard to get the memory of Raiola’s debacle against UCLA out of your head, but a few minutes of watching the tape against Northwestern should help you forget. Likely aided by new play-caller Jay Johnson, Raiola was allowed to play free and challenged the Wildcats’ secondary down the field, much like he did in relief against USC. He completed 71% of his throws with an average of 10.84 yards gained per dropback, protecting the ball in the process with zero turnovers and zero sacks. Raiola also relied heavily on the plethora of talent around him with Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart and Jamari Johnson also playing pivotal roles in the come-from-behind win. It may have been the best game of Raiola’s career and should reinstate confidence that Oregon has something to work with at quarterback moving forward, so long as they can keep him clean in the pocket.

Dylan puts it on the money and Dakorien brings it in with the foot down 🔥@RaiolaDylan x @thereal_kori2x #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/8zS0T3sbpJ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 31, 2026

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