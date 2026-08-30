Week Zero Overreaction Show

All right.

Welcome to the show.

Others receiving votes, and welcome back to football season.

It's a beautiful, beautiful thing, gentlemen.

I'm Pat 40, joined with my, by my Sports Illustrated colleagues, Brian Fisher and Kevin Sweeney.

And this is the first of many Sunday overreaction shows we're gonna do throughout the season.

We're expanding the podcast.

Gonna go twice a week, once later in the week with myself and Gene Wojohoski, and then on Sundays with this crew.

To get you uh caught up on everything that happened over the weekend and get us firing people, handing out Heisman Trophies, generally, wildly overreacting to everything that happened.

But I don't think this is an overreaction, guys, by saying that we needed some football.

We need to get out of the courtroom, get out of the halls of Congress.

And see some actual blocking and tackling and penalties and dropped passes and bad coaching decisions and bad officiating, the whole thing.

Beautiful, we needed it.

We needed it from Dublin at 1:20 Eastern time in the rain to Las Vegas ending at 1:30 in the morning in a dome.

Uh, we needed the Fargo Dome.

We needed Charlottesville.

We needed Tallahassee.

Uh, we needed a lot and we got it, thankfully.

Thank goodness, we're back.

So, guys, we're gonna, this is gonna be pretty free-flowing, but I want to start out with, I think, to me, probably the most significant result, which was the unburying of Bill Belichick at North Carolina.

They go into Ireland as a significant underdog to TCU after a terrible offseason.

And pull out a hang tough 15 to 10 win there over the Horned Frogs.

Uh, Guys, your, your initial reactions just to seeing the hoodie with Bobby Pittrino riding shotgun, turning things around a little bit in uh Chapel Hill.

Brian, what do you think?

Well, I'm not ready to, uh, to bury them, uh, at this point, and I'm not ready to, to, you know, overheat the praise there for the Tar Heels because we do know that sometimes these Ireland games can be a little bit of a misnomer in terms of the actual season that a lot of these, uh, you know, teams go through.

But I mean, they looked like a much more of a professional college football team, you know, at this point, you know, like they, they were, uh, well-coached, you know, and, and certainly much better coached than they were at times last season.

Um.

You know, I thought Billy Edwards Junior was, um, you know, like, you know, you, you could understand, he, he was there to operate the offense, and he did a pretty decent job of that.

Um, I don't think they're like, uh, you know, overjoyed in terms of, uh, the run game production.

They probably do need to, to clean some things up, uh, you know, defensively, but like they, they won a sloppy game, and I, I think it was a reminder that, you know, yes, for, for all the, uh, obituaries that we've kind of already written on the Bill Belichick era there in Chapel Hill, you know, he, he can.

And put some things together and, and, and do some, some coaching.

And I thought it was, you know, a, a reminder that, like, you know, at times, you know, TCU this offseason and Sonny Dykes has kind of leaned into it like, hey, we're, we're gonna be tough and we're we're gonna run the football and, and we, we want to kind of change things up offensively and, uh, you know, it seems like they almost wanted to do that to the nth degree in this game and that kind of, kind of bit them in the end, in my opinion, because, uh, you look at Uh, when they had some critical 3rd downs there, it's like, let's, let's run the ball.

Like it's 3rd and long.

We're, we're gonna run the ball.

We're going to prove that we can be the tougher team.

And I think that kind of bit them, uh, certainly in the end.

And, uh, you look at this, uh, this overall reaction.

I think this was a great win for North Carolina.

We'll see if they can do a little bit more of it, uh, you know, the rest of the season with their tough schedule, but, um, you know, kudos to the hoodie and uh kudos to the Carolina for, for getting the job done across the pond.

Yeah, I'm sure we'll get to TCU, who I thought was, was atrocious yesterday, but I mean, look, you give Carolina credit, they were stout defensively, um, you know, they were probably at the, they were probably similar to where they were towards the end of last year, where their defense was flying around and playing competitive football .

The difference was they had a slightly more competent quarterback, and Edwards, like, again, didn't win them the game, but didn't lose them at either, um.

And I thought, again, they were the more disciplined team, they were the the tougher team, um, I know, Brian, you, you, you mentioned it, like, TCU wanted to run the football, they wanted to be physical, like , the lasting images for me of this game was that kind of 4 minute drive at the end by by Carolina and Demon June just, like, running over people and dragging.

Defenders to the to the line to to to the sticks for the first down.

Like, he was, he was tough, they were tough, they battled and they didn't beat themselves, and that, that is often enough in college football, particularly in Ireland college football, where it seems like teams have a penchant for beating themselves over the years, um, but yeah, they're like, I, I think it's, it's very obvious to everyone, North Carolina needed this.

Uh, it, it, it, it'll be great to have two weeks of good vibes around there for Bill Belichick.

They should beat East Tennessee State, they should be 2-0, and then you get to the meat and potatoes of the schedule with 3 or 4 on the road and Notre Dame at home, and, uh, like, like, look, it, it they're still staring down some stuff, and they're not gonna beat up most of those teams the way that they played on on Saturday, they need, they need more offensively, but They, they played well enough to win, um, and I think you, you give Bill a lot of credit because they are an improved football team, and, uh, this was, this was a big step forward for them , I would say, regardless of, again, like, I don't think anyone's anointing this team after week zero.

They did not look overwhelmingly good, but they looked good enough to win, and that was, again, a step forward.

Yeah, they, they looked better than the train wreck that everybody had portrayed this to be.

Uh, it was a bad, bad debut season for a much hyped tire.

And then it was followed by an even worse offseason, where Michael Lombardi, the general manager who is largely unpopular, was put on paid administrative leave.

That's still ongoing.

Steve Belichick, Bill's son, handpicked defensive coordinator on personal leave.

So, that's the offseason.

And then also, what are they doing with the roster?

They brought in a ton of freshmen.

How is this going to work if you're trying to rebuild quickly.

So the, the, the negativity, the negative storylines around North Carolina were kind of overwhelming, and I think a lot of people are just basically chalked up this entire thing as a disaster.

It may still end up being a disaster.

I mean, to Brian's point, winning in Ireland doesn't necessarily make you great.

Now, losing in Ireland has been a very bad sign.

The last 4 years.

Teams that have lost there have gone on to have really bad seasons.

So, look out, TCU, uh, which, although, also, by the way, one of 2 karma boomerangs that came around big time.

We will talk about both of those.

But, uh, Bobby Pittrino gave them an effective offense.

He ran a, it looked a lot like a Petrino offense at varying times, especially opening drives were really looked like him.

Uh, they got enough done to Uh, you know, just to, to win the game, obviously.

And, but then defensively, this is, this was classic Belichick to me.

You give up 10 points early, and then you give up nothing.

The rest of the way.

Shut out.

I got some help from some TCU misfires and things like that, but that happens.

The first game in the rain, uh, overseas, you, nobody's gonna play a super clean game.

Uh, but just the, the amount of improvement from North Carolina, and the change in the vibe, at least just from last year, I think is, is significant.

Uh, again, uh, Kevin pointed out the schedule.

There are losses to come for sure.

Perhaps enough of them that to, to make this seem like a quaint, uh, ancient memory, distant memory by the time we're in mid-season.

But very nice start for the hoodie , very nice start, uh, for Carolina.

Then the other, the other super impressive, uh , debut I thought was, it's really two of them, but, but sticking in the ACC, Virginia just jumping on North Carolina State, absolutely pulverized them.

Pretty big makeover from last year, uh, for the Cavaliers after they won 11 games, and I think a lot of people said, well, they'll never do that again.

Um, and then they come out and just poleax North Carolina State, 34 to 8 final, 24 to 0 at one point.

Uh, ran all over him.

Physical offensive line, Bo Prebula looking great, uh, as a dual-threat quarterback, some big play potential in the passing game, a well-called game, good defense , creating turnovers, uh, really bottling up, um, uh, quarterback CJ Bailey for NC State there.

Fellas, I'll start with you, Kevin.

It, did we severely underestimate Virginia's ability to come back with another big season?

Yeah, I think so.

I mean, again, like, there was, there was a lot of hype about this NC State team, and a part of that was schedule hype, right?

I, I think that is, that is something that, that sort of merges into one this time of year, is like, OK, this team has a schedule where, hey, there's a lot of winnable ones out there, but Yeah, I mean, I was very impressed with Bo.

I thought he looked better than he ever did at Missouri.

Um, I thought he looked dynamic with his legs.

I was encouraged that, you know, he's healthy enough that they felt like they could run him and run him, you know, consistently and let him take hits, like, that was, that was notable to me.

Um, again, they're, they're, they're very old, Virginia, like, if Virginia ends up being really good this year, we are going to hear a lot about how old Virginia is and, and, like, almost like an Indiana level, like, man, they look all over this offensive line and all over, like, the, the defensive front, like, they got some, some 5th, 6th, 7th year bodies in there, but, you know, they, they, they, they look like a, again, a really well coached, disciplined outfit that that can run the football, and, look, I think the thing with, with Pribula has always been, like, I, I don't know that I trust him trying to make every intermediate throw and pick apart defenses, but, like, he has, he has a big arm and he can, he can stretch the field, and if you can stretch the field and you can run the football, like, you're gonna be a tough out, uh, especially in an ACC where we, we've, we've talked about it.

There is, there is this kind of power vacuum outside of Miami, and I think Virginia certainly made a strong case uh here Saturday that they, they could be a team that is very competitive near the top of that conference and uh have the schedule to potentially make that happen as well.

This is a, this is a manageable stretch, and, again, most importantly, like, they have some, they have some games in there where they don't have to run Pbula a lot, like, he should not take as many hits as he did yesterday against Norfolk State.

That would be a bad, that would be a bad coaching decision, but if they can keep him healthy, I think this offense has something cooking.

Yeah, that, that'd be my question, you know, long term, is this like a great strategy in terms of protecting him because he, he definitely, you know, wants to put his nose, you know, in, in, into the football and kinda, kinda run a little bit harder than you'd probably like to see your starting quarterback do.

And I, I don't think, you know, throwing 11 passes and running 57 times is a sustainable strategy, uh, for, for a non-option team, uh, throughout the course of the season, especially in the ACC.

But Tony Elliott was, was really fired up about this, the squad, and, and you could see why, you know, and I, I think the, the football.

Side to me was this is much more about NC State, uh, leaving this game, you know, as, as much as we do want to say, all right, Virginia, you know, you're on our radar now in the ACC.

I, I look at NC State, like, you know, CJ Bailey, this was supposed to be the year.

These were one of those games where you were supposed to go out and win it, and he, he did not, you know, I, I don't wanna say he looked awful, but he, he did not look great at all by any stretch of the imagination, um, you know, like for, for Dave Doran, like this just was one of those games where, it, you know, it was so one-sided in, in favor of Virginia.

Like, you know, it, it.

It would have been one thing if they actually played this game in Brazil because then you could have like explained away things like, all right, well, it was the travel, you know, we, we just didn't get things right there.

But no, because this was in Charlottesville, like now, now you're gonna be facing a lot of questions early in the season about your job security status at this point from a lot of Wolfpack fans thinking, all right, this is kind of one of those more make or break years in terms of, is this program on the way upwards?

Is it, you know, regressing?

Is it just kind of staying the same?

We're gonna win 89 games, and that's just not gonna be enough for a lot of people.

There in Raleigh.

So I, I, I do look at as, as much as the, there is excitement around Virginia.

I mean, it's getting pat to, to pull out, you know, who's hats there.

If, if you're watching that on, on YouTube, uh, you know, I, I, I look at this as, as much more concerning for, uh, the NCA NC State fans out there looking at this game and how one-sided it was, uh, and, and, and the way they were just able to run the, run the ball down, uh, the Wilcock's throat.

I mean, that, that is concerning, especially for a defensive guy like Dave Doran.

Yes, I am wearing a Virginia hat.

Uh, that's gonna be kind of a thing here for this season.

I'm gonna try to wear a college hat every, uh, every show.

We'll see how it works out, but I, I, I owe it to the Who's and the Cavaliers here for, I thought a, a very impressive performance.

Kevin, you alluded to, you made a, an Indiana reference here to Virginia, and I gotta say, I said this on uh the podcast with Gene last week.

If you want to find somebody that fits the Indiana template.

Not necessarily 100%, but in a lot of ways, it's Virginia, OK.

Historical loser, has never really been very good at football, probably more of a basketball school.

Last year, breakthrough.

Have this great season, win 11 games for the first time in school history.

Everybody says it's a fluke, they won't do it again, just like Indiana won 11 games for the first time in school history in 2024.

They come back this year, very experienced team.

What everybody say about, yeah, they're old, that's, they're cheating cause they got old players.

Uh, Virginia got some old players and got off to a very good start.

I'm not saying they're going 16-0.

I'm not saying they're gonna win the ACC , but some, some interesting um similarities, I guess you would say there.

So, kudos to Tony Elliott, to Virginia, to Carla Williams, who, who stuck with Tony Elliott after three very rough, uh, literally tragic opening seasons there.

And then the 4th year paid off and the 5th year is off to a flying start.

So we'll see if that continues.

Uh, one other thing I wanna get to here while we're, while we're saying nice things about people, cause we'll have plenty of mean things to say for sure.

But I wanna talk about Memphis going into Vegas and winning on the road.

We opened the day with a big upset from Carolina.

We closed the day with a pretty big upset from Memphis over Vegas, UNLV there.

Uh, Dan Mullen tried to hit him with the, with the, with an Elvis troll at the beginning of the game.

If you saw, they had Elvis dressed up, come out with the team, which, you know, Memphis has always been, they've always claimed Elvis, right?

They got Graceland and they, they, you know, they are, Elvis, uh, headquarters.

But Vegas clearly has had a lot of Elvis in its history, and Dan Mullen tried to expropriate Elvis.

That didn't work, neither did actually the game for Mullen.

We'll, we'll get to some elements of that in a bit.

But, uh, Memphis hangs tough.

It looked like they were on roller skates about ready to get blown out of there in the first half.

They come back.

Uh, win the game, fairly dominant defensive performance in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, getting after Jackson Arnold, who tends to take a lot of sacks.

But, uh, Uh, anyway, I, I did, I feel compelled to point this out, gentlemen.

We are probably at the lowest ebb I can remember in terms of power conferences hiring black football coaches, head football coaches.

Tony Elliott and Charles Huff had a pretty good day.

Charles Huff won at Memphis, won at Marshall, and somehow Marshall decided they really didn't want to keep him around.

So he went to Southern Miss and he won there, took a one-win team, made him a seven-win team.

Now he goes into Memphis and gets one of the biggest season opening wins Memphis has ever had.

Uh, keep your options and your mindset open, athletic directors, about who can do the job.

Just want to point that out.

Anyway, thoughts on Memphis and Vegas, Brian.

Well, you know, I, I, I don't think we'll see many defensive line performances, uh, like we saw with the Tigers against the Rebels there, uh, you know, in, in the American this year.

And so I think that's a big building block, you know, in, in terms of what Memphis could do, you know, in, in conference.

And I think, you know, I, I, I kind of picked this as one of those teams that was maybe on the outside looking in, in terms of the group of six discussion and, and maybe getting one of those, those, uh, playoff considerations simply because of the schedule, like, you know, going.

To Vegas is, is brutal.

That's one of the teams, uh, you know, favored to win, uh, the Mountain West.

You got Boise in a couple of weeks on the blue turf.

Like if, if you thought that Memphis had a really good chance at making the playoffs, you would have had to at least split those two.

So they got, they got, they at least got to split, and I think it's going to be a very dangerous team, uh, going back to Boise, uh, with what they showed.

And like there were obviously a lot of questions in terms of what, what could we expect out of that offense.

But I think if If you are, uh, Charles Huff, like you're, you're, you're thrilled at how they gunned things out in the second half, and, and they, uh, really made Jackson Arnold pay in terms of holding on to the ball.

You know, you, you mentioned it, Pat, like that's the one thing everybody has circled going back to his high school days.

He holds on to the ball too long and, um, you know, when you get a pass rush like they were able to get, uh, you know, that, that can turn games around and, and they certainly did.

I, I do look at some, some key situations like UNLV missed the, the.

They'll go right before halftime.

I think that gave, you know, Memphis some momentum going into the second half, because it was a tie game there.

So, uh, you know, I think it was, it was exciting for a lot of Memphis fans, you know, seeing this, this, this new kind of era, um, you know, where, where they have invested in the roster, yes, but, uh, you know, they want, they want to see those good coaching performances, and they certainly got one from Charles H.

Big time win for them, and I think this is going to be a team that we're gonna have to keep our eye on, uh, throughout the rest of the season.

Yeah, you mentioned the D-line, Brian.

I mean, Jamon Tapp was all over the place, I thought, in the second half, and they just, they kind of leaned on him a little bit.

I, I thought, and, and UNLV's line couldn't hold up, and, and as you said, I mean, Yeah, Jackson Arnold is, is a bit indecisive at points, and it uh it did definitely cost them, but, look, I thought, I thought Stokes was really good for Memphis, like, I thought he made all the throws, he made, made good decisions, he did, he took care of the football, uh, he didn't take sacks, he ran it effectively, like, they ran it well as a team, um, yeah, I mean, the schedule is very difficult, but it also, like, if Memphis comes out on the other side, 11 and 1, I mean, I don't know how there will be a debate who the G6 playoff team is, because you, you already have a win over the favorite in the Mountain West, and I think UNLV didn't look bad yesterday by any stretch, like, I, I don't come away from that performance saying, yeah, UNLV is gonna struggle in the Mountain West this year, although uh I know we'll talk about North Dakota State and they look, they look feisty for sure, but like, yeah, next up you, you, you, you have Arkansas State, then Boise, like, this American schedule is tough, they play at South Florida, they go to Navy, they go to Tulane, like.

You know, if, if they come out on the other side and, and the fact that they put on a good road performance to open it up is, is encouraging, like, they're gonna be in a very strong position, I think, to be, be that representative in the, in the playoff conversation.

And so, um, I, I wrote in our our roundtable that, if nothing else, Memphis would have a great say in who the group of six playoff team would be because of their schedule and who they play and the potentially they could be in the conversation as well, and Uh, yeah, I mean, score one early, both for, for Memphis and for the American.

Um, this was a, I think, a big litmus test game, kind of for, for league strength as we try to figure out which, which, which G6 G6 leagues deserve respect, and I think, you know, for, for Memphis, you have to feel really, you feel really good, and if you're, if you're, if you're the American general, you're you're, you're very happy with this result.

Yup, yup, no doubt that if we're generally speaking, we're talking about the American Mountain West, maybe the Pac-12, maybe the Sun Belt, that one of those is gonna produce your, your G6 champion, and that's, that's a big early skin for Memphis there.

They got good quarterback play from Marcus Stokes, a D2 transfer.

Uh, he , he did well for them, I thought.

Uh, yeah, the Jackson Arnold thing now, uh, 5-star guy coming out like one of the top 2 or 3 quarterbacks in his class, and this is team 3, and the 1st 2 is Oklahoma and Auburn, things did not go well.

Dan Mullen is the next one who's like, I can fix him.

And there were long periods of the game where I thought he looked fixed.

I thought Jackson Arnold had some great plays at times.

And it's funny, you know, how these things go.

On Twitter, it had been decided.

That Hugh Freeze ruined Jackson Arnold and Dan Mullen saved him.

Well, let's let the full game play out, and then you see, uh, the, you know, the, just the holding the ball, taking the sacks, taking the sacks, taking the sacks, uh, the way things ended there, and I, you know, I think that's just the opposing defenses are just gonna come after him and see if he's gonna actually let loose of the ball or make some quicker decisions.

So, Uh, I agree.

Vegas, like, I mean, I think they're a good team.

I think they'll be OK.

You know, I, I certainly wouldn't give up on them by any stretch, uh, alluded to by Kevin, yes, North Dakota State, though, is in the Mountain West and will be heard from.

Brian Fisher, like 3 days in Fargo, man.

Uh, nobody's been there that long since the Coen brothers movie.

How, uh, how was the experience up there?

You were there for the first Bison.

FBS game.

Tell us about it.

Well, it has been great here, here in Fargo, and, you know, kudos to everybody at NDSU, you know, for, for the great hospitality and opening their doors.

You know, Tim Polsek was great throughout the week in terms of kind of opening up on his process and You know, it, it's, I'm glad I, I came at this point in the, in the, in the year because it was like, you know, 85 and, and overcast and not, uh, not what you might expect weather-wise, uh, and, and I think that brought out, you know, just the, the excitement on, on top of everything else, you know, going on, you know, around the program in terms of, yes, there was so much focus on like, all right, this is the first FBS game, but like everybody was just, you know, excited to get back to playing college football again, you know, around town.

I mean, the tailgating scene was phenomenal.

I mean, it was like, you know, SEC level.

At maybe a smaller scale, like the bus, the buses out there, like I mean you're talking about spinning like six figures , you know, there were multiple buses and redone ambulances and like, you know, there are so many smokers, you know, in the form of, you know, a buffalo or a bison, I guess you could say.

So it was a great scene and then a redone ambulance.

Tell us about that multiple ambulances, not just like one.

I'm talking like party buses or what?

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Like, you know, set up as the, the full tailgating scene there and, you know, like the, the pop-out TVs, you got, like, I mean, it was, it was an impressive setup and, you know, I did ask a few folks like, you know, what happens, you know, in winter when it's like, you know, 10 degrees outside and they're like, well, you know, we'll just kind of, kind of box everything in and turn the heaters on.

So like I, I, I, I think it's a pretty good setup for what they got and everybody was certainly drinking well, uh, you know, there was, there was definitely a lot of beverages, you know, throughout the parking lot there and Uh, you know, I think they said the, the school officials that I talked to, they estimate there's like 40,000 people, you know, kind of in and around kind of the Fargo Dome, uh, beforehand, and, and obviously it only seats 18,000.

So, uh, it was like one of the biggest cities in the state, you know, in terms of the game day operation, uh, even before everybody went, uh, went indoors to, uh, to see the bison look like a, a team that was ready to contend right away, uh, in the Mountain West.

And I think that was, there's so so many unknowns in terms of, all right, what are we going to.

To get in terms of this, this, this program, making that step up and, and playing an FBS team and, you know, I still think Jacksonville State for as bad as they kind of looked in, in this one, they, they still will contend, um, you know, they're in Conference USA and be one of the kind of top, top 3, type of teams in that league.

Um, but it, you know, it was an impressive, uh, you know, victory for, for the Bison, um, you know, to kind of get it out of the way too.

I, I think it's gonna help them, uh, moving forward because there, there were so many unknowns, but like, um, you know, it looked like they had a quarter.

Back looked like they were good on the offensive, defensive lines.

They got a running game, uh, that is gonna travel, um, that, you know, they can rely on.

Uh, the defense looked pretty stout.

Uh, I mean, they, they, uh, rolled off, uh, 20 some odd unanswered points, you know, down the stretch.

So like this is another program that like they, they look like North Dakota State, right?

But it's just at a different level, and I think it was impressive, and, and you can definitely read all about, uh , all, all about it on SI.

com.

Maybe by the time you're, you're hearing this or, or certainly by Monday morning.

Yeah, I mean, look, I think the question you have with a transitioning team is usually in the trenches, like, do we have the size, do we have the depth, do we have the physicality to to hang against bigger, richer, in most cases, opponents, and I mean, North Dakota State, we, I think we were all pretty confident that it would look pretty good, that they would be tough enough physically, that they would be able to battle uh in the trenches, but to overwhelm their first FBS opponent the way that they did on both sides of the ball at the line of scrimmage, I think is a is a great sign, uh, for, for, for the Bison and and where they're headed.

I mean, they, they, they certainly look like a contender.

Um, I, I think they will certainly have a say in this, this Mountain West title race, and, uh, yeah, I mean, look, When they can control the game script the way that they did and dominate time of possession and run the ball, like, I, I, I, I, I feel pretty good that, you know, the, the quarterback in, in Hayes will, will be good enough to, to get them where they need to go.

I am curious if they have to go chase it against, you know, like UNLV or or New Mexico, we'll see what, what, what ends up looking, what, what they end up looking like with, with, without their starting quarterback.

Like that I'm more curious about, but, I mean, if you can play your brand of football, and North Dakota State certainly did, you you feel pretty confident that this group is right there with the best in in a group of 6.

Yeah, just incredible program success story, you know, to see them get to this point and step up to FBS and win that first one and really look like they belong, which is not a shock.

But if you go back, I mean, if you think in the big picture, of a school from Fargo, North Dakota, making the leaps they have made, it's, it's pretty darn impressive.

And they took advantage of the instability in the Western Conferences and the need for the Mountain West to add people, and they jumped in and left the comfort zone of knowing, OK, we, we can compete for a national title every year, to now saying , let's go see what we can do.

In terms of competing on the biggest level.

So, I, I, I respect the, what the program has done.

I respect the program identity and, and the, the ambition now going forward.

Um, we'll see what happens.

So, yeah, you can look for Brian's story, uh, early this week on SI.

com.

Look forward to that.

Uh, you can also assuredly look forward to hearing more about a, a, a gentleman who made a guest appearance on the Doctor Pepper Fansville first commercial of the year, Mr.

Lane Kiffin.

He's been in the news just a little bit lately.

And then lo and behold, there he was getting pulled over by Sheriff Boz, Brian Bosworth on the Doctor Pepper commercial, who was citing him for an illegal lane change.

Very clever, Fansville, they never miss.

I, I love the commercials.

Uh , Lane rolls up the window and stares out the window at him.

Uh, I happen to have this, if you're watching on YouTube, if you're listening, I'll explain it.

New book by a friend of the show, John Talty, CBS does a great job, Lane Being Lane.

A biography of Lane Kiffin, it said, the story of Lane Kiffin, college football's agent of chaos.

Uh, content's under embargo, I think, till September 2nd, so later this week, but I think this one's gonna be fairly juicy.

If you read the, uh, the comments on the back.

Certainly not, this is not an authorized Lane Kiffin blow up.

All right.

Um, so, We'll see what the reaction is to this .

Kiffin, of course, has, has left a trail of controversy throughout his career, all over the country, and now relocated to LSU.

Certainly, it was a great time to write a book about him.

So Tulty capitalized there.

But then it became even more newsworthy with uh Giffin trying to add half the NFL uh cutdown rosters to, to his current LSU roster.

I don't care about that right now.

This is a Sunday wrap-up show.

We've talked enough about, uh, that sort of thing, and we probably will on the Thursday show.

So, just, uh, just a heads up though that there's more lame news coming this week, it appears.

Uh, for now though, uh, that's a good segue to get us to a little more negativity, gentlemen, uh, about things that have, that transpired here over the weekend.

And I'm gonna start with a couple of uh karma boomerangs, I've called them, that came back and hit the thrower in the head.

First, on Friday night, Villanova, and I, Friday, the FCS games were bonkers.

It was awesome.

It was a really great, it's like, I don't know, you go to a happy hour before going to a party, and the happy hour turns out to be better than the party, really, in terms of the actual games.

I mean, just.

Incredible stuff, uh, all night happening there, especially the Big Sky Conference later on.

But this game, a game between new Patriot League members, Villanova and William and Mary.

And the Patriot League part is maybe the sticking part here.

Villanova went out and got a sixth-year quarterback, Patrick McQuaid.

Who started at Kent State, redshirted, went to a JCO, then went to other FC schools, I think Nichols, uh, and then rolled into Villanova and the Patriot League, which they've just joined.

It's a 4-year league.

This is as old school, they're as old school as the Ivy League, frankly, also, you know, the other very serious academic institutions in the league, Army and Navy play basketball in that league.

Uh, it is, it is a very old school approach to college athletics.

And the league rule says, no, we, you can't play if you're in your 6th year.

And, uh , so what did he do?

Of course, Patrick McQuaid did what you do in 2026.

He went to court.

And he got a preliminary injunction like an hour before their game against William and Mary, and lo and behold, he's in the lineup.

But, Careful what you wish for.

Uh, McQuaid, the, the, the guy that they, they went to the, to the legal mat for threw 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions in his Villanova debut, including A catastrophic pick in the last minute as they blew a game, like unfathomably.

All right, they're up 10 with less than a minute to play.

William and Mary kicks a field goal, onside kick, recovers , scores a touchdown.

It's tied up.

There's still a little bit of time left.

Villanova says, we'll try to go down and win.

Oops, McQuaid throws an interception and they lose in regulation.

They give up 13 points in the last minute of regulation.

Uh, gentlemen, have you ever seen a, a, a karmic boomerang quite like that one, Kevin?

I mean, that was, that was all time stuff, um.

I mean, first of all, like, the, the, the, to, to illustrate the stupidity of the world we currently live in, uh, it was a judge in, I believe, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, yes, which could not be less connected to the Patriot League though.

But I think he had a suit against the NCAA first off, that had gotten him the year to begin with, because he didn't think his junior college year should count, um.

By by, by all accounts, Mr.

McQuaid would like to play college football for as long as legally possible.

Um, we'll we'll, we'll see if that's at Villanova or anywhere else.

I mean, again, it was not a performance to, to, to, to, to wring praise, to heap praise upon, uh, particularly the interception at the end and probably a poor coaching decision as well, like, what, you have 20 seconds, like, let's let's take this thing to overtime, let's let's regroup after we just gave up an onside kick.

Um, you know, they put themselves in a bad spot there, but, yes, the, the fact that a judge in Ohio is deciding whether the Patriot League is allowed to have rules, uh, is, is certainly a good illustration of where we're at, and the fact that it didn't, uh, didn't work out for him, yeah, I, I, I think there was definitely some people probably around the Patriot League, uh, that, that were pretty happy to see, to see that, that result go the way it did.

Don't have to worry about the forfeits if you end up losing the game.

So, you know, I guess there's, there's that like we, we, we, we can skip to next week and, and take the court fight to another day.

Like, it's funny, you know, I know win probability is not everything, but 99.8% they are going to the two-minute warning for, uh, for Villanova, and they end up losing that game.

So I think that just kind of puts it into perspective as you, as you mentioned, Pat, the, the boomerang, but It was, it was a great weekend, you know, for, for a lot of FCS action.

Like, I mean, I, I definitely found myself like going on, on the ESPN Plus app and just adding a bunch of games onto the screen because, um, you know, you mentioned the Big Sky earlier and our mutual friends there, uh, you know, at the league office.

Like, I mean, 5 out of 6 games were discarded by +11 score or less.

So like that, that was, uh, you know, illustrative of, uh, you know what, it may be early season, but, uh , so doesn't mean we, we, we can't get some good games, especially at the FCS level.

Yeah, like , uh, Northern Colorado scored with 2 seconds left to pull within 1 of Weber State, but then Weber State blocks the extra point to win.

Uh, and then we had a phenomenal late-night game between Idaho and Cal Poly.

I'll get to that one a little bit later on, but just very fun.

But the other karma boomerang came back on TCU.

We talked about them, but the, that, talk about just absolutely inventing trouble for yourself.

The horned Frogs decided.

After the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on a fight in the team.

Which led to the dismissal from the team of Jacob Fields, their starting safety.

Uh, and the reporting was disputed enough, uh, the school decided this was an absolutely unconscionable, egregious journalism transgression and appointed themselves journalistic, uh, judge and jury, and revoked the credentials for the Fort Worth Star Telegram for the game in Ireland.

OK, fine.

But guess what?

Nobody else covers TCU.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is the only place that regularly covers the horned frogs, and you just picked a fight with them and turned it into a national story.

And not, not that many people probably knew what happened with Jacob Fields, who I believe was charged today, uh, with an actual crime in this, uh, the locker room fight.

And now, that's what people are talking about, like, wait, TCU did what?

Uh, and then they go over there and laid a gigantic egg.

They put their, their eggs in the basket with, uh, with Jaden Craig, uh, transfer from Harvard as their, as their starting quarterback after Josh Hoover left.

Um, Craig will probably play better, bad , bad weather, good defense, good defensive mind he was going against, but he struggled big time, uh, in that game.

And the, the Sonny Dykes, uh, Eric, they, they just came off looking small, petty, and now 0 and 1.

Brian, any, any thoughts on this, uh, kerfuffle?

Yeah , well, I mean, there's, there's the comeuppance, you know, of, of, uh, Sonny Dykes getting and, and really the TCU brass.

Like, you know, I, I don't think this is, you know, solely on, on Sonny Dykes.

Uh, you know, somebody at TCU could have stepped in and said, we, we are streisanding affecting this, this entire episode, right?

Uh, cause like, I, I mean, it, it would have been one thing, it probably would have blown out, blown over a little bit more, uh, you know.

Had they not said anything, had they, had they let Steven Johnson, the Star Telegram reporter, continue covering the team, obviously you mentioned, you know, Jacob Fields himself, he was charged with aggravated assault.

So and he's turned himself in on Sunday.

So like this is not necessarily like this is a much more serious story than I think even it was probably made out to be, you know, in the moment in terms of a guy getting kicked off the team for a fight like this.

This is actually he's getting charged and he's going to have to go through the legal process surrounding that, so.

Um, they, they just, you know, again, like picking a fight with the local media, especially when you don't have a lot of media in general to, to deal with, like that's just a, a, a, a bad scenario.

And like this is a word of warning for, for a lot of coaches out there.

Like you, you want to be so controlling of your environment and things around the team, like, uh, you know, grow up, like, just, just grow up.

Like that, that is, that is old school thinking and in this day and age, uh, you know, especially where everybody has a phone and, uh, you know, everybody can say, say a lot of things like this is, uh, you know.

Picking a fight with local media is, is about as stupid thing as you can do, and, uh, you know, TSU, uh, you know what, it definitely, definitely came around and bit him, uh, with this trip to Ireland, and, and I think it's gonna continue to add to, uh, the issues, not only losing this game, you know, across the pond, but like, uh, now you have off-field issues and concerns and, and stuff that's gonna go on.

That's just gonna be, you know, another negative mark against Sonny Dykes and this team, uh, early in the season, and that's something that they're gonna have to contend with, uh, you know, well beyond, uh, what Steven's coverage is.

Look, you, you think, you think about the entire narrative coming into that game was, like, the chaos of North Carolina's offseason and the GM and, you know, every, and Steve Belich, every everything that has come with it, like, at what point do you start saying, like, like, TCU was the chaos agent, like, they were the one that had the fight in the locker room that led to, like, a serious charge.

They were the one, they were the one that's, like, banning reporters, and then, like, you see that on the field, like, the lack of discipline that their organization showed.

Played right onto the field in Dublin, 10, you know, whatever, however, I think it was 10+ penalties, definitely over 100 yards.

Again, off jumping offsides on a play where there was no chance North Carolina was ever snapping the ball, like, they were a very poorly coached, very poorly disciplined football team, um, and so, yeah, like, all all of those things that we saw off the field showed up on Saturday.

And so, yeah, I mean, it's, it's.

It it it is, it is a major egg on the face look for Sonny Dykes.

Again, this is a team that people had major aspirations for.

You have this big distraction leading into the game of the fight, which was probably more distracting internally than externally, because, again, I don't think people really understood the, the, the extent to it until now they're seeing the charges, and now you're gonna go home, you're gonna be feeling all sorts of heat, like, You talk about a season that could, like, very quickly go off the rails, in part self-inflicted by the uh by by by chasing down reporters and telling them they don't get a credential to the game anymore, like, I, I don't get it, and I think it's had a tangibly negative impact on their football team.

Yeah, uh, unforced error for sure from TCU.

We'll see how, how they respond again.

Teams that have gone to Ireland and lost have bad seasons.

We'll see if they can break that trend.

Uh, one other quote-unquote negative headline here.

Uh, there was nobody in the stands at the LA Memorial Coliseum or at Stanford Stadium, um, to see Stanford pull out a wild game against Hawaii and to see USC flash some really impressive stuff and then just kind of muddle through the last quarter.

But, uh, I, you would love to see some people show up to see those freshman wide receivers that USC has.

Holy moly.

I went to practice a couple of weeks ago and you saw him there, Emmett Mosley.

Like made this unbelievable one-handed catch and was fast, and now, I mean, he showed out in the actual opener, over 100 yards receiving there.

Uh, and they've got like 4 or 5 freshmen wide receivers.

They've got a freshman defensive end, who's a starter and very good.

So, some very promising things there, but nobody in the stands.

Now, How big a deal is this?

I look at Stanford, that's like, they aren't even in school for like 3 more weeks.

And they're not a good program, and there's traditionally nobody in the stands at Stanford.

So I don't, I don't think that's that big a deal.

They'll show up in whatever numbers they show up.

USC it's a, it is a little more stark because that's a program that's really pointed towards this season as a breakthrough season.

Obviously, tradition there.

Uh, but California is just a different animal.

California is not Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas.

If it's hot, people won't go.

It's amazing to me, if you, if you, if you talk to fans, it depends.

Like it, I, I live obviously in basketball country in Louis in Louisville, and People will go to a basketball game in a blizzard that starts at 9:30 p.m. and they'll just go, because that's what they do.

Now you ask them to go to a football game on a hot day , and they're like, well, it's hot, you know, it's like, the, the difference in mindset there.

And I think you look in certain places in, in football countries, like, I, I, we don't care if we're gonna die of heat stroke, we're going to the game.

LA, like, yeah, it's San Jose and it's 95 degrees.

No.

And so, I just think that's, that's mindset and priority.

Uh, Brian, you, you are a USC alum.

Should people be alarmed that nobody showed up for their opener?

No, no, I, I, I don't think so.

I mean, you know, you mentioned it being hot.

Like, I mean, you're talking about like a, a record heat, heat, heat, uh, heat warning in terms of that the whole Southern California region.

So like playing noon, you know, like I mean that was just a kind of a tough look, uh, you know, certainly for the program, but like, you know what, when Oregon comes to town, when Ohio State comes to town, like, you know, the Coliseum will be much more, uh, much more packed, you know, that's just the nature of LA.

Like, I mean, I, I don't think it's necessarily a USC, you know.

I mean, this is a small private school and in order to pack the Coliseum with 80,000.

Like you need to get some, some neutrals on board, and those neutrals are not going to pick, you know, a hot day out at the Coliseum, dealing with traffic, getting down there, uh, you know, especially if you've got to take, you know, take your family, the kids are going to be complaining, you know, that it is hot, you know, and worried about that.

So like, uh, you know, I'm not too worried, probably not the greatest look because I definitely think USC cut some, cut some strays on social media and everybody comparing, you know, their atmosphere for that.

Game, uh, you know, to, to a couple of others around, uh, around college football, uh, during week zero, but like, uh, it's not a big deal.

Now, after that, if it, if it's looking like that, you know, mid end of the season, yeah, I think that's really concerning if you're Jim Cohen, the AD there and you're looking at things regarding Lincoln Riley's tenure.

Yeah, that, that could be a little bit of eyebrow raising, but, um, you know, I'm not gonna, I'm not gonna say it's anything at all, uh, really this week and next week, you know, against Fresno State and, and, uh, Louisiana.

Like, I mean, these are, these are not the opponents that draw the.

Neutral fan in LA.

Like, you need to give them a reason to come out to games like this, and those opponents, those records, those names are not, not anywhere near enough to get the casual fan in LA.

I know everybody wants to say, all right, well, there's, there's always the beach.

It's not just the beach like that.

That's such a misnomer about LA.

Like if you're coming from, you know, parts of Noah, Orange County, other places, you know, it can be a chore to get down there, uh, you know, to the Coliseum, deal with everything that you have to deal with.

It's just not a conducive.

Experience for a lot of people, but they will make that effort if it is an Ohio State, if it is Washington or Oregon or some of those teams.

So like, uh, you know, I, I think this is one we will keep an eye on more for midseason, uh, not, not necessarily concerning right now, but , um, I think it does, uh, kind of give you a little hint in terms of where Lincoln Riley is because the, you know, the casual fans are not coming out there, uh, to see his team for anything, and that definitely looks like much more of a preseason type of game, uh, both on the field and off the field there for USC.

Yeah, look, I, I do think you hear a lot from ADs and people in positions of authority in college, college sports right now, like, what can we do to make our game experience exciting enough that, like, people want to get off the couch when it's inconvenient, because it is, again.

It's hot, there's like a 4 minute timeout every every 5 minutes of football, you know, like, again, like, most college football stadiums are not, like, amenity, you know, havens, right?

They're not, you're not, you're not going to Soi Stadium and having every food option and every, you know, great canopies and , and lots of shade, like, it, you're baking out there, man.

And so, like, what, like, what can you do to make the experience, and again, it's, it's easy to sell Oregon, it's not easy to sell, hey, we're playing.

San Jose, and we're probably gonna be up by 30 in the second half, and so, you're probably gonna wanna leave in the 3rd quarter, and, well, what was the point of spending all the time in traffic anyway?

So, and, what, what can you do without, you know, tearing down stadiums and rebuilding and you're doing all these things, like, not a ton, but those are the things I think that you're gonna consistently hear about, like, how can we get creative to make sure that people want to be at our football game when we don't think the football game is going to be that all that compelling.

And it's, it's, it's a tricky balance, and, and again, but yes, I, I don't think there's any freak out that people didn't want to, like, Uh, you know, be, be dying in the heat to go watch a, to go watch a, you know, 3 touchdown win that was expected from the jump.

The, the beer shorts did go over well though.

The what where the beer swords.

Did you see that?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, that was a nice touch.

That's good.

You know what?

And yes, come up with something, I.

The point that you made there, Kevin, that like, College football is inconvenient, frankly, in a lot of ways.

You play a lot of games in uncomfortable weather.

The games take forever.

The traffic is brutal.

It's expensive.

And college football fans, historically, God bless them, have been willing to put up with all of that.

And I always wonder where the line is and the tipping point.

I'm not really just using this USC thing at all.

But when do the fans get pushed too far?

And they're like, I'm staying home and I'm watching on TV.

And maybe that is true for a segment at USC, but I, I just wonder in general, Especially as we head towards a week 0 that will be week 1 and more games get played in the last week of August, when people still actually want a summer, and when it's hot as hell in much of the nation.

And eventually, people might just say, you know, no, I'll catch you when I catch you.

Uh, so I, I, I just always wonder if that, I think that should be in the back of the minds of athletic administrators and television executives with some of the decisions that get made.

TV executives don't care whether you go to the stadium.

They, they want you to watch on TV.

So.

All right, guys, uh, standing feature we're gonna do every Sunday.

We're gonna fire coaches and we're gonna hand out the Heisman.

This is an overreaction show, so we're overreacting, baby.

I want you to give me one coach that's gotta go after this week.

He may be like the coach of the Year next week, that's fine.

But this week, he's gotta go, and then we'll get, we'll say who won the Heisman.

Kevin Sweeney, who's gotta go?

I mean, we, we already ripped Sonny Dykes to shreds, but that, I think that's, that's, that's where we're going.

I mean, he got extended, he's probably not getting fired, actually, but uh he, he, he got, he had a fireable showing.

I mean, again, there are a lot of things you can forgive in week zero, I mean, the penalties and the just Mind-numbing mistakes that that football team made, uh, was, was pretty remarkable to witness.

So, uh, if, if the lowest stock possible for, for a week, week zero showing for for Sonny.

Well, I'm, I'm actually gonna go with somebody who won.

Uh I'm gonna go with Mike Norvell because, uh, you're seeing the, the fans stream out of the exits in the, in the fourth quarter as New Mexico State, uh, makes things a little bit nervous late in the, late in the game.

I, I, I, I think, uh, I'm, I'm gonna go with Mike Norvell here.

Uh, even though they won.

I mean, it's 34-17.

The score didn't look like out of the normal if you're just perusing the box score, but if you actually watch that game, um, probably a little more concerning, uh, you know, against a foe like that than, than you would have expected, uh, for the Knolls there, especially as they kind of ramp up their schedule, uh, in the early part of the kind of first half of the year.

I watched a lot of that game, and Florida State was nothing special for the 3rd year in a row.

Now, hey, people, teams improve a lot.

The old saying, you improve more than between your 1st game and your 2nd game than any other time.

They need to.

There's just nothing about that program that you look at and go, wow, that's really good.

Uh, offensive line, especially unspectacular, secondary, unspectacular.

You know, uh, New Mexico State had a, a brilliantly called and almost brilliantly executed halfback pass for a touchdown that was dropped in the end zone that could have made that a 1-score game in the 4th quarter.

And Doak Campbell Stadium would have been one of the least happy places on the planet if that had been caught.

There's just, You win the game, so that's fine, but man, oh man, you're just watching them saying, uh they can't get, they can't get it into that next gear that Florida State so often had.

Uh, I am, Going to stay in the ACC.

Uh, with Dave Doran at NC State.

We talked quite a bit.

I mean, what a miserable showing there.

They went heavy NIL wise to keep CJ Bailey, and they lost a lot of other guys, like, like some pretty important guys, and I think that, that was a factor there, but just completely uncompetitive, especially on the lines of scrimmage, just got blasted by Virginia.

And that, Dave Doran's been an above-average coach there.

He's done a good job at NC State, and they've stuck by him.

This is year 14.

You don't see that often.

And there's a lot to like about Dave Doran and the way he's run his program.

There was nothing to like about the debut of uh week 14.

So, I'm firing him today, might hire him back next week, but, but he's gone.

Uh, Heisman, guys, who are you, who are you giving the Heisman Trophy to?

Kevin.

I mean, you know, there, there are definitely some, some good options, but, you know, I, I, I, I was very impressed.

I mean, look, you, you got, you gotta give it to the guy who, who threw the ball around, Big Davis Warren, 37 points for Stanford.

It, it, it will never get lower than this, but, I mean, that, that was a heck of a performance.

We really haven't talked about, about the trees otherwise.

It was, it was, it was a big win for them.

They needed that and Davis Warren looked like a competent quarterback, so kudos to uh to Vita Pritchard and the whole uh whole staff out there.

Yeah, I'm, I'm, I'm tempted to give it to Bo Previla , just given the nature of that win, and, uh, you know, I mean, he was, he was central to it .

I mean, 155 yards passing, 110 yards rushing, like, you know, and he, he carried them, you know, for long stretches in there, but I think for, for legitimate reasons, I'd probably go Jaden Maya, you know, I think if you talk about is he, you know, one of those guys that you kind of circle as a potential Heisman guy, uh, you know, he, he went out and did.

The Business, you know, and it was very efficient, you know, and, you know, he got his work in, uh, you know, it did look, you know, like I mentioned earlier, it kind of looked like a bit of a preseason game, but, you know, 286 yards, made some great throws to all those freshman wide receivers.

Looks like he's got some dudes on the outside, you know, got a couple of touchdowns, scored one in rushing as well.

So, I think if you talk about checking the boxes for an actual Heisman campaign, uh, you know, Jaden Maba got off to a pretty good start there at the Coliseum.

All right, I'm going FCS baby.

I'm going Friday night, and I'm going Anthony Grigsby Junior, the quarterback of the Cal Poly Mustangs.

I mentioned this, I, this to me, I thought was the best game of the weekend.

Just a fantastic game between Cal Poly and Idaho.

Cal Poly had the thing under control.

Idaho, fantastic comeback to take the lead, looked like they have it one, and then Grigsby leads the do or die drive.

Uh, at the end, 4th and ballgame, basically, like 15 seconds left, no timeouts, throws a 34 yard touchdown to win the thing.

He ends up 26 to 35, 319 yards, 4 touchdowns, ran for a touchdown as well, and 62 yards there.

That was the best showing I saw by a, by a single player, I think, all day.

So, kudos to him.

He gets my Heisman.

And uh we got one more thing here, guys.

This, this is a story tailor-made for this podcast.

And several people made mention of it.

Brian Fisher flagged it, but several other people as well said, you've got to talk about this one.

All right.

Dateline, Montclair, California.

A lot of people thought Montclair, New Jersey.

It's Montclair, California, which is between LA and San Bernardino, basically out there, Inland Empire, and uh We had a heist A truck carrying an estimated, there are many things about this story I'm a little bit kind of thrown off about.

We're gonna start with this one.

A truck carrying an estimated 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon was stolen.

Well, maybe the biggest beer heist ever.

Who does beer in pounds?

Like, what are we doing there?

It's, it's either cans or it's fluid ounces, bottles, kegs, whatever.

I've never seen it referred to as pounds.

So that, that has got me a little bit thrown off.

But then I'm starting to wonder almost if this is like an inside job by Pabst.

Because Pabs did an Instagram post.

Stolen 40,000 pounds of beer, the post continued to the thief.

We don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way.

The company gave the thief an ultimatum.

Pabst is officially starting the clock now, this is whatever day this was.

You have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked.

Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery.

PS this is real, and we are deadly serious.

The more you say stuff like that, the more I wonder if it's not real, and you're not that deadly serious.

Is this a self-promotion stratagem?

They also, they post later, beer is getting warmer, trail is getting colder, clocks still ticking.

Uh, I , I have many thoughts here, but I'm gonna start with this.

Is it, let's just start with this.

I, I need a, a, a consensus.

Is this real or is this, is this a perhaps fake, Brian?

You know, we go right into Conspiracy Pat.

I love it.

Um, you know, I, I, you know, my, my biggest question is like who's, who's still in the path for Blue Ribbon truck?

Like, you know, who's going with the PBRs over like I, I can understand maybe, you know, you got your Coors Lights and, and your Miller Lights and your standard, standard fare, but like, I mean, that's probably what, you know, $100 worth of beer at this point, you know.

So , uh, I, I, I think I'm gonna, I think I'm gonna go with 30,000 pounds of any beer for $100.

Well, I mean, it, it, it can't be that much, uh, given what they sell for, uh, you know, in, in the store there.

So like, uh, you know, I, I, I am leaning towards your, your conspiracy here a little bit because I just don't think anybody necessarily goes out of their way, uh, not only to, to, to pull this hijack, but to also go after the, the PBRs.

Well, yeah, I, I was thinking initially that this was like, you know, you stole the wrong truck situation, but I mean, I, I've seen the pictures.

This was a decked out Pabst blue ribbon beer truck.

So like, you couldn't have, you couldn't have missed it.

And I just, I, I don't know what you would do with it, you know, like, is there a black market for PBR?

That's my next question, yeah.

Like, I, I, I, I think you may, you may be onto something here with the conspiracy because I don't know that there's a, there's a black market for it.

If you're driving around the PBR truck, it's gonna be pretty obvious that you are the PBR thief.

I mean, there can't be that many of these things around the country, so, yeah, I, I, I, I think , I think full-blown conspiracy is, is, is the best bet here.

Uh, it, it's probably the way to go, but, but let's, let's just tease it out that this is a legitimate heist.

There's problems with the after heist, like how do you handle this, I think, to your point, what do you do with the truck?

Where do you store the truck?

You clearly, as you say, you cannot drive it around, and then, I don't know how many pounds 40, that's a lot of beer.

And in whatever form it is in, like, you cannot bring.

20 cases of Pabst Blue Ribbon to the neighborhood cookout, to the, the block party, to the beach, because everybody's going to say , you're the guy, you are the Pabst thief, so you've got to slowly at your own home, consume Pabst for like years to get rid of this.

Eventually, you're gonna go insane, because it is not good enough beer to drink for years and years and years.

It's gonna get warm, and I mean, warm Pabst, cold Pabst is bad.

Warm Pabst is unthinkable.

So, I , I just, what do you do with the merch, as you said, unless there is a, somewhere on the black market, you can offload this, bars will buy it for, I don't know, 50 cents a can and sell it for 250 cents or whatever, but Uh, criminal mastermind, I don't know.

I mean, I respect somebody that could pull off stealing a beer truck if it's legitimate and not a Pabst, uh, spoof.

But the, the aftereffects of, of getting away with your crime, I think are, are difficult.

So, that'll be an ongoing saga.

We'll keep track of this one.

Don't worry.

That's, we, we, we take care of all the big pressing news here on this podcast.

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Week 0 Overreaction Sunday.

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