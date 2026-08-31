Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele on Cal’s New Era, Sophomore Leap & NFL Goals | Sports Illustrated

Brian Fisher here for Sports Illustrated at ACC Media Day is joined now by Cal quarterback Jan Keawegapeli.

Now get over.

You're almost there.

Exciting for freshman year for sure.

What are you trying to build on going into this coming season?

Yeah, I mean, definitely just continue to do things well that I did last year and just, you know, cleaning up a lot of the bad mistakes that I had last year, like minusing the picks, but also just, you know, taking what, you know, the defense gives me and just allowing, you know, the game to come to me.

Not, not a ton of freshman quarterbacks, uh, across college football.

How were you able to find success so early there?

Yeah, I mean, I think it, it was really just the bond I created with my teammates and just me allowing um myself to, you know, trust in them and them trusting in me was a big thing and uh you know, they, I had full trust that if I just put it up, you know, they're gonna make a big play and just having faith in my own line, you know, they're gonna block for me.

They made huge holes for our running backs to run through and yeah, a lot of new faces, uh, around the program, including your, your head coach.

What's it like playing for Coach Lapoy?

Um, man, I mean, you just feel the energy, the energy just feels different at Cal, and you know, people are excited.

We're definitely excited and the work we've put in.

Um, you know, to get ready for this, you know, the season has been tremendous, and, uh, we're just excited to show what we can do, and, you know, definitely we just got to finish out the summer strong and head to fall camp.

There was a lot of talk about his, his recruiting efforts, uh, you know, right away, you know, from, from, from basically day one.

What was that like, uh, just kind of having him show up basically on your door?

Yeah, I mean, you know, that, that just shows a lot of how much he cares, you know, not just about me, but about my family.

I mean, just willing to meet my parents, to just be able to talk to them.

And just, you know, show that winning, show that he's about winning, and that's something that I wanted to do, especially at Cal, and, you know, just bringing that new culture that we brought in, you know, just, you know, relentless effort, you know, ball excellence and power of unit is something that we really embody.

Besides the energy, what, what, what's kind of different going into the season for you guys?

Yeah, um, I definitely say, you know, our style of play and just the players that we've brought in.

You know, at the talent acquisition and the players that we've kept, you know, you just, you just know that, um, you know, we're gonna have guys making out there making plays and, you know, just, I'm excited to watch our defense and our, um, you know, especially us just go out and do our thing.

A lot of, a lot of new faces on, on that offense in particular , a lot of guys coming in from, from the transfer portal, coming in from the high scoring, who stood out in spring ball for you, man, I think our whole running back room really stood out to me and just, um, all the guys that we have there running the, running the toe.

And you know, um, our old line definitely put in the work.

They're, they're blocking their butt off this, this spring, and, um, our tight end room has been outstanding.

Our tight ends have been outstanding, and you know, our, our receivers, you know, I'm just gonna talk about everyone because there's too much to talk about.

Everyone's been doing their thing, you know.

Our receivers have been catching the ball, making plays, and, you know , our tight ends has been, you know, blocking, catching, doing everything.

So yeah, I mean, is there anybody that maybe we, we haven't even been talking about, uh, here at ACC Media Day that we are gonna be talking about.

This fall, yeah, I mean, um, if you didn't know, like our tight end room is definitely so strong, um, we have a young tight end, Tom Monte Purcell, that's been doing his thing, and I think he's gonna show some huge splashes for sure.

What, what's, what's, what's going to lead to your sophomore leap this this season?

Yeah, um, I think really just letting the game come to me and just allowing myself to, you know, take those easy completions and just putting the offense in a better position.

And just knowing those shots are there, I have to be able to hit it.

OK.

What, what, what is different in terms of the offense itself?

You got Nick Rolovich coming back, obviously, and he's still in your earpiece there, uh, during games.

What, what, what's different though?

Yeah, uh, definitely, you know, our OC coming from the NFL, um, we're integrating a little bit of the NFL pro style offense into, you know, well, a little bit of some things that we carried over from last season, and it's just, you know, continue to.

Game plan and just continue to get ready and hone in, you know, all the things that we do well and just adding it together.

It's been, uh, it's been fun, you know, just getting, especially if I want to play at the next level , you know, and at the NFL, you know, having to learn how to play under center, you know, the play action game is big and just a lot of those things.

Are, are things slowing down for you at all in terms of the speed of the game?

Most definitely, uh, I mean.

Um, especially this summer, a lot, it's been a lot easier for me just understanding the offense more and just knowing, um, you know, matchups and everything, just getting to know, know my receivers even more.

New defenses as well, uh, with the new coordinator, a lot of new faces on that side of the ball.

What have you seen from going against the Bears defense, man, I mean, our defense is tough.

I mean, you, you, you see it in our DBs, our D-line, everyone, um, our DBs are tremendous, you know, we have Ricky here.

He's been making huge plays, and, you know, our D-line.

Has been causing havoc at the front.

And so it's just I'm so excited to see them do their thing and, you know, get us the ball back.

Beyond, beyond yourself, beyond the offense, where, where is the growth going to come from the team at large, given how good you were last year, but knowing that there's still probably more on the table and going to the ACC?

Yeah, I mean, I think really just how close we are and, you know, just how long we've been building that bond with each other that when we come into those close games, you know, we're gonna be able to pull through because I know a lot of the times.

Um, you know, recently we've been, we get into those close games and sometimes we don't, you know, finish it all the way, but I think really this year, um, you know, the amount of time we spend together just putting in the work and just, you know, grinding with each other, I think when it comes down to those moments we'll be able to, you know, be able to succeed.

How would you define success for yourself going into the season and, and also for the team?

Yeah, definitely, I don't put a limit on my success for next year.

I just definitely just want to be the best version of me and be better than I was a day before, a year before and just, you know, just younger self, younger me would be proud of.

A lot, a lot of talk in terms of Cal.

Everybody kind of circles that game on the calendar, mostly because of the travel component here in the ACC.

I, I know you're no veteran to, to getting on long plane rides coming from the islands, but do you guys, do you guys have to deal with that at all?

And , and does it have impact?

No, I, I mean, like you said, coming from the islands, I think I actually find great joy in, you know, being able to travel far places, and it's like, um, it's like a, it's, it's a fun trip.

I mean, going over to, um, you know, other places and being able to play there.

I, I find it so much fun, um, hopping on a plane with your boys, you know, going and just, um, having, playing football is something that you love, it's, it's been, it's so fun for me.

If you had to convince somebody to, to come to Berkeley for a game, what would you tell them?

Um, man, uh, you know, the great scenery, we have great food, you know, our football team, of course, come watch us win, and, you know, just that Bay Area feel is just amazing.

What, what, what's the go to food move there, there in Berkeley, or, or the Bay Area in large?

Um, my favorite spot is definitely, uh, Galpo Gauchos .

Uh, it's a Brazilian steakhouse, but, uh, you know, we have all the local eateries around, you know, you have IB's, you have Cali's, um, you have La Burrito, you have all those spots that are good, top dog, I mean.

There's so much places to eat.

So yeah, how much are you taking your offensive line to some of those places?

You got enough NIL funds for that?

Uh, I think, uh, I don't think I have enough pockets for them.

They, they can eat for sure now, but, um, yeah, I mean, they've, they've enjoyed being around here and we're just gonna continue to take them out to eat for sure.

They eat.

Well, exciting times.

We'll see how much they're, they're gonna do certainly this, this season.

Uh, that is JKS joining us here at ACC Media Days for Sports Illustrated.