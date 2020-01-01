Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Georgetown transfer James Akinjo has committed to Arizona, he announced early Wednesday morning.

Akinjo started the season with the Hoyas but left the program earlier this month and entered the transfer portal. He visited the Wildcats on Dec. 14 for their game against Gonzaga.

"Happy New Year ... I'm 1000 Percent Committed. Turn me up," he wrote on Instagram.

When he transferred last month, the sophomore was averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists and a team-high 30.7 minutes.

At the time of Akinjo's departure, Josh LeBlanc also left the team after he and two other players—Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner—had restraining orders filed against them on Nov. 5. They were accused of harassing a female student and stealing items from her home. Georgetown director of intercollegiate athletics Lee Reed confirmed that the allegations did not involve Akinjo.

A second accusation, filed separately on Nov. 12, accused Gardner of sexual harassment and assault on Sept. 15 at the accuser's place of residence. The complaint also named Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc as participants in the burglary.

The three players resolved the Nov. 12 complaint against them in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia earlier this month. Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc agreed to not contact the plaintiff or her roommates and to stay at least 50 feet away from them and their home. The agreement did not indicate any admission of guilt from the defendants.

Both Alexander and Gardner announced their plans to transfer from Georgetown on Dec. 13, and Alexander proclaimed his innocence in a Twitter post.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday morning that LeBlanc told him he has committed to LSU. The sophomore averaged 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in six games with the Hoyas this season.