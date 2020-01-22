The Big 12 has suspended Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (12 games), David McCormack (two games) and Kansas State's James Love (eight games), Antonio Gordon (three games) for their involvement in an altercation between the teams Tuesday night, the league announced.

Both teams were also "reprimanded" for players leaving the bench during the incident, a violation of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies.

A brawl broke out between the Jayhawks and Wildcats at the end of the team's Tuesday night matchup. Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon stole the ball in the final seconds of a Kansas blowout when De Sousa blocked the breakaway layup and stood over the Wildcats' forward. Both benches then emptied, and De Sousa was seen lifting a stool over his head before it fell out of his hands.

De Sousa was previously suspended indefinitely by Kansas coach Bill Self "pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference” on Tuesday afternoon. His 12-game suspension means he isn't eligible to return until the Jayhawks' regular-season finale at Texas Tech and will miss the Kansas-Kansas State rematch on Feb. 29.

"This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening's events," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. "I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter."

Self told reporters on a Big 12 teleconference that Kansas accepted responsibility for its role in the brawl.