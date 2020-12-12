WMU Almost Beats Ball State With Game of Hot Potato

Western Michigan channeled its inner Rutgers on Saturday, and tried to score a last second touchdown with a game of hot potato.

Broncos players tossed the ball back and forth 13 times, making it as far back as the 20-yard line in the opposite direction from where they needed to go before fumbling it. Both teams ran onto the field before the play was ruled dead.

Western Michigan ran it back for a touchdown; however, there was a flag down. The wild play was called back due to an illegal forward pass.

Ball State went on to win the game, 30–27, and the MAC division title.