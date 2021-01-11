How to Watch Alabama vs. Ohio State

SI.com
Alabama vs. Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch National Championship, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will face off in the college football national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Jan. 11.

The Crimson Tide will compete for their third national title in five appearances, previously winning in 2015 and 2017, while the Buckeyes are making their return to the title game for the first time since the program's 2014 championship. Alabama opened as a 7.5-point favorite against Ohio State.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the national championship game live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or WatchESPN

Alabama (12-0) enters the title game after defeating No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, 31–14. The team has remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll since Week 10 of the season.

The Crimson Tide averaged 48.2 points per game this season with one of the top offenses in the NCAA, featuring Heisman winner Devonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris. Smith became the first wide receiver to be awarded the Heisman since 1991 (Desmond Howard, Michigan).

Ohio State (7-0) clinched its spot in the national title game after defeating No. 2 Clemson, 49–28, in the Sugar Bowl. The team played just five regular-season games due to COVID-19 issues but was ruled eligible to compete in the Big Ten championship game, despite the conference's original six-game minimum qualification rule.

The Buckeyes averaged 43.4 points per game this season, led by quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Master Teague. Fields suffered a rib injury during the Sugar Bowl but said he will be "good by Monday night."

The national championship game will have a crowd of up to 16,000 fans, which is 20% of the capacity at Hard Rock Stadium.

