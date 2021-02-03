Five Stars of the Week: Houston Quietly Making Its Case

The calendar’s flip to February means the stakes have been raised in college basketball. Every game is an opportunity to boost your stock as we inch closer to March Madness. This week’s Five Stars highlights the best and brightest from the week that was in men’s college hoops:

Oklahoma

While the Sooners couldn’t complete a perfect week after losing a tough game at Texas Tech on Monday, they significantly boosted their stock in recent days with wins over Texas and Alabama. Perhaps more impressively, the Sooners knocked off the Crimson Tide without star guard Austin Reaves, who missed the team’s last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. It was Reaves’s 23 points that willed Oklahoma past Texas 80–79, the first time the Longhorns had given up 80 in a game all season. Then, the Sooners used a strong defensive performance to knock off a red-hot Alabama team known for lighting up the scoreboard. Those wins catapulted Lon Kruger’s team into the top 10 of the AP poll for the first time since Trae Young was knocking down triples in Norman.

Oklahoma may not be the flashiest team in the country, but it is the epitome of steady. Reaves is sure-handed and makes tough shots, pairing with sophomore De’Vion Harmon for an impressive backcourt duo. Umoja Gibson is a flamethrower from beyond the arc, and center Kur Kuath impacts the game on the defensive end with his ability to protect the rim. With games next week against Baylor and West Virginia, the road won’t get any easier. But if the Sooners play like they did this past week, they’ll be in play for a top-three seed in the NCAA tournament.

Houston

Playing in a down AAC has brought Houston away from the national spotlight, but the Cougars just keep winning and slowly ascending the polls. Kelvin Sampson’s team made quick work of a talented SMU team Sunday, blowing out the Mustangs 70–48, thanks to a decisive 16–3 run that spanned both halves. The victory was Houston’s sixth straight by at least 15 points, demonstrating a level of dominance akin to what Gonzaga does to WCC foes every night.

The secret sauce for the Cougars is an elite defense that ranks No. 2 nationally in adjusted efficiency, per KenPom. Sampson’s team is equal parts physical and focused on that end of the floor, constantly rotating to take away easy shots. It also helps that it dominates the glass on both ends—the Cougars are the best offensive rebounding team in the country, and senior forward Justin Gorham has snatched double-digit rebounds in each of his last eight games. It’s a shame we won’t see this dominant defensive unit take on Gonzaga’s dynamic offense until, at most, March after discussions to play this weekend in Salt Lake City fell through.

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

You could make a fairly strong case for Aluma as the nation’s most impactful transfer. After averaging under seven points per game at Wofford, Aluma followed head coach Mike Young to Blacksburg and is leading the No. 16 Hokies in scoring. He was clearly the best player on the floor in Virginia Tech’s win over Virginia, posting a career-high 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists. Aluma also played terrific defense on the interior, helping limit Virginia to just 51 points after the Cavs had scored 80 or more points in three of their last four games.

Aluma’s development from defensive-minded rotation player at Wofford into all-around star in the ACC has been remarkable to watch. He has significantly expanded his offensive game, improving as a floor spacer and refining his moves down low to become one of the toughest covers in the ACC. And while Aluma is on the skinny side for an ACC center, he has more than held his own down low and made an impact as a shot blocker. Aluma is the perfect example of how much a player’s game can improve during a redshirt season.

Florida

The Gators have completely turned their season around after at one point sitting just 6–4, 3–3 in the SEC. A dominant win seemingly out of nowhere against Tennessee two weeks ago seemed to turn UF's luck, and now Florida is rolling toward the NCAA tournament after Saturday’s road win at West Virginia.

After trailing in Saturday’s game in Morgantown at halftime, the Gators bounced back in a big way in the second. Big man Colin Castleton was dominant, posting 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the win. Cleveland State transfer point guard Tyree Appleby was also excellent, tallying 12 points, seven assists and three steals. Mike White’s team is running good offense, playing well together and seems poised for a potential top-four finish in the SEC.

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

It seems like Krutwig has been in college forever, but the lefty big man who first burst onto the scene during the Ramblers’ Final Four run three years ago is now a senior leading Loyola Chicago to another special season. Krutwig dominated both games of a series for the Ramblers this weekend at Missouri State, easily outdueling Bears star Gaige Prim. Krutwig posted 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the opener before following that up with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 2.

Earlier this season, Krutwig became just the fourth player in Missouri Valley history to tally at least 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists in his career. The other three? Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson and Hersey Hawkins. That’s pretty good company to keep. Krutwig’s ability to pass to cutters from the perimeter or to shooters out of the post makes this Loyola offense incredibly hard to guard, and he also has continued to improve defensively for a team that ranks in the top five nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Another deep run in March Madness could be in the Ramblers’ future to cap an incredible career for Krutwig.