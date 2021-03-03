Wild Finishes Highlight Horizon League Quarterfinals

SI.com
March Madness: Does the NCAA Tournament Need Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys?

If you needed an early dose of chaos ahead of March Madness, look no further than the Horizon League basketball tournament.

On Tuesday night, the quarterfinal round included four wild finishes, including three ending in overtime and another that concluded with a four-shot final possession. 

Let's take a look at the madness. 

Cleveland State Tops Purdue Fort Wayne in Triple OT

After dueling in regulation and three rounds of overtime, Cleveland State clinched its  108-104 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne thanks to Algevon Eichelberger's pair of free throws. Eichelberger nailed a three to send the Vikings into the third OT. 

Wright State Squanders 24-Point Lead in Loss to Milwaukee

Wright State led by 24 points but it apparently wasn't enough to stave off a Milwaukee comeback. The Panthers got on a hot streak with 6:20 remaining in the game and overcame the deficit, nailing bucket after bucket. DeAndre Gholston nailed a three-pointer to tie the game at 81 at the end of regulation, sending it to OT.

With 38 seconds left in OT, Gholston came up clutch again putting Milwaukee up 90-89 and sealing the victory up for the Panthers with a pair of free throws. 

Northern Kentucky Beats Detroit Mercy on Wild Final Possession

Northern Kentucky battled it out with Detroit Mercy Tuesday night, trading shots through the very end. In the final seconds, after three missed layups and a failed jumper attempt, David Bohm tipped it in to give the Norse the 70-69 victory.

Oakland Tops Youngstown State in OT

Tied at 72 at the end of regulation, Oakland took full control in OT, adding threes and a jumper from Garrett Covington in response to an early Youngstown State rally. The Golden Grizzlies won 87-83, securing a spot in the semifinals of the tournament. 

