Who's Returning to School? Tracking NBA Draft Decisions.

The 2021 NBA draft withdrawal deadline for NCAA players is nearly here.

By 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 7, players who have maintained college eligibility who want to return to school for another season must formally pull out of the draft.

Several players have announced in recent days, including E.J. Liddell (returning to Ohio State), Jalen Wilson (returning to Kansas), Julian Champagnie (returning to St. John's), Armando Bacot (returning to North Carolina), Duane Washington Jr. (staying in the draft) and Eric Ayala (returning to Maryland).

Final decisions are trickling in as remaining players solidify their future plans. Check back here as we track the key moves throughout Wednesday's deadline.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Kofi Cockburn: RETURNING

The big man is pulling his name out of the draft, but the question now remains: What's next? Last week, the Illinois star entered the transfer portal, opening the door for him to return to college but at a new destination. The Illini remain an option, but he'll now be arguably the most sought-after transfer on the market.

Hunter Dickinson: RETURNING

In what's not a big surprise, Michigan gets a major boost as its potential All-America center opts to return to Ann Arbor. Dickinson will anchor what could be a preseason top-five Wolverines team. Michigan had already received news that Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante' Jones, who also entered the draft, will play his final year of college.

Isaiah Wong: RETURNING

The 6' 3" Wong is heading back to Miami for his junior year. After averaging 17.1 points as a sophomore, he'll look to help the Hurricanes rebound from a 10-win season.

Ochai Agbaji: RETURNING

Per ESPN, Agbaji will remain a Jayhawk after testing the professional waters. He joins Jalen Wilson, who recently announced his own return to Lawrence, and completes a loaded Kansas roster that will enter 2021–22 with high expectations.

Aaron Wiggins: GOING

Days after teammate Eric Ayala announced he will play his senior season, Wiggins took a different path, telling ESPN Monday he will stay in the draft. It's a significant blow for a Maryland team that had been getting top-10 buzz, but Wiggins took the opportunity he received with the NBA G League Elite Camp and ran with it.

More NBA decisions we're awaiting:

Marcus Carr (transfer portal)Johnny Juzang, UCLAMax Abmas, Oral RobertsJason Preston, OhioTerrence Shannon Jr., Texas TechJaden Shackelford (transfer portal)Isaiah Mobley, USCMarcus Bagley (transfer portal)Kendric Davis, SMUTyson Etienne, Wichita StateDawson Garcia (transfer portal)Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

More College Hoops Coverage:

• Stay or Go? Examining Key NBA Decisions

• SI's Top 10 Recruits Will Have Major Impact in College

• Jalen Duren Breaks Down His Top Five