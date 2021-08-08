Sports Illustrated home
Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden Dies at 91

Longtime Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has died at the age of 91, the school announced Sunday.

Bowden announced in July that he had been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition that his family later revealed to be pancreatic cancer.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat last month." My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden is second only to Penn State's Joe Paterno in all-time Division I college football wins after compiling 377 wins across a 44-year coaching career with alma mater Sanford, West Virginia and Florida State. 

Bowden won two NCAA national championships with Florida State in 1993 and 1999 and led the Seminoles to an NCAA record of 14 consecutive seasons finishing in the Top 5 of the AP football poll. He only recorded one losing season at FSU in 1976, his first year at the university.  

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009 and retired in 2009 at 80 years old after 34 seaons and 28 straight postseason appearances with the Seminoles.

Bowden is survived by his wife, Ann, and their six children. 

