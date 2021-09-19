Clemson Escapes GT After Wild Fourth Quarter

No. 6 Clemson entered its home game favored by 27.5 points, but Georgia Tech gave them all they could handle in a fourth-quarter filled with big and head-scratching plays.

It was a low-scoring affair throughout and the Tigers struggled to move the ball. Clemson opened things up with a three-yard run to the end zone in the first quarter courtesy of running back Will Shipley, who finished his day with 88 yards. And Georgia Tech was able to nail a 22-yard field goal to end the second quarter and go into halftime within striking distance 7–3.

After a scoreless third quarter, it was a physical slug fest in the game's final minutes and it appeared Clemson sealed it with another three-yard Shipley run to extend their lead 14–3 with 8:12 remaining in the fourth.

The Yellow Jackets then marched down the field and nailed yet another 22-yard field goal. And to keep the game alive, Georgia Tech recovered the ball after an incredible onside kick.

The Yellow Jackets were able to get to the goal line that drive, but the Tigers forced a turnover on downs after stopping them four times in the red zone to seemingly ice the game. In a strange sequence at the goal line right after, Clemson ran the ball in shotgun and the ball was fumbled in the end zone for a safety to make the score 14–8.

Georgia Tech then had the ball with seven seconds and needed a miracle Hail Mary to get the walk-off touchdown, but couldn't get it done. Tigers survive.

More College Football Coverage: