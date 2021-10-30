Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Bans 25 Fans From Sporting Events After Trashing Neyland Stadium

Author:

The University of Tennessee announced that it will ban 16 students and nine other fans from attending all athletic events through the spring after they threw trash and debris onto Neyland Field during the Oct. 16 matchup against Ole Miss.

Tennessee athletic director Danny White sent a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sanky providing guidelines that the university will incorporate to prevent future incidents.

The incident began as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke with a referee after a huge fourth-down review and was hit by a golf ball from the stands. Following the golf ball, UT fans launched a sea of debris—a mustard bottle, water bottles, beer cans, pizza boxes and more—on the field toward the Rebels sideline, prompting officials to stop the game. 

There will be several immediate and long-term changes set at Neyland Stadium following the incident, according to Becca Wright of the Knoxville News. In the short term, the school will prohibit student guests tickets for the Nov. 13 game against Georgia, increase police and security staffers in the student section, require students who request tickets to agree to SEC and UT fan codes of conduct, add enhanced metal detectors and more signs and make PA announcements warning against misconduct.

SI Recommends

The stadium will also undergo a big picture security review, according to the university. Future considerations for the stadium involve adding more cameras, providing more gameday staff and restructuring how students enter the stadium to limit lines at stadium gates. 

51 fans were ejected from the stadium and 18 were arrested, according to the UT Police Department. In addition, one police report stated that a crowd of fans damaged a Rebels semi truck outsider the stadium after the game.

The SEC penalized the university with a $250,000. The fine will be deducted from UT's share of SEC revenue distribution. 

More College Football:

YOU MAY LIKE

tennessee-trash
College Football

Tennessee Bans 25 Fans After Trash Incident vs. Ole Miss

Sixteen students and nine fans will not be able to attend sporting events through the spring.

1-1-jan-Blachowicz-UFC-267
MMA

UFC 267: Can Glover Teixeira upset Jan Blachowicz?

What is going to be the most exciting fight at 267? Who will win the interim bantamweight title? Six questions answered ahead of Saturday's slate.

Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Khalil Herbert is emerging as one of the lone bright spots in the Bears' uneven offense.

Henry Aaron Family
MLB

Braves Honor Henry Aaron's Family In Pregame Tribute

Astros manager Dusty Baker joined the family during a touching tribute before Game 3 of the World Series.

SI_StartSit_102721_TE (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight Ends

Now that he's established as the Eagles TE1, Dallas Goedert is ready to break out

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Rankings: Wide Receivers

It's business as usual for Justin Jefferson remaining locked-in as an elite Week 8 option.

Taylor 1-4 vs MSU Lewan
College Football

Taylor Lewan Says Wolverines Will Beat Spartans in Rivalry

The former Michigan tackle shared some spicy thoughts on Friday ahead of Saturday's game between undefeated foes.

Todd Boehly
Soccer

Report: Part-Owner of Dodgers in Talks to Buy NWSL's Spirit

The news comes as Washington exec. Larry Best reportedly resigned after NWSL's investigation found he knew about an ex-coach's alleged abusive behavior.