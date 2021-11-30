Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Former OU Star Says It's 'BOGUS' If Lincoln Riley Didn't Tell Players Before News Leaked

Author:

Lincoln Riley's departure from Oklahoma did not go over too well. Not only were fans disappointed, but one specific Oklahoma alum was especially upset with how Riley handled his decision of leaving the team for USC.

Former Sooners wide receiver and 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner Dede Westbrook aired his frustrations out with Riley if it was true that his players found out about his move from online reports as opposed to the coach himself. 

"I do not believe everything on social media BUT if what has been said is true about coach not notifying the players, and them finding out how the world found out! That's BOGUS as hell," Westbrook Tweeted, "and you put a lot of people/families in a TERRIBLE spot! Preach integrity but don't live by it!"

Westbrook was a player with the Sooners when Riley was still the team's offensive coordinator. 

During his introductory press conference to USC, Riley said he first learned of the program's interest in him Saturday night and the two had an agreement done by Sunday. The news was first reported at 3:28 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Riley's timeline is accurate, it would have been difficult for him to tell all of his players of his departure before the first report. 

Nevertheless, the Sooners find themselves short of a head coach as the carousel continues to spin. 

