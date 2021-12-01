Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Michigan vs. Ohio State Was Most-Watched College Football Game of 2021

Author:

Saturday's top-five showdown between Ohio State and Michigan was the most-watched college football game of the year with more than 15 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch

The Wolverines' 42-27 win at the Big House was also the most-watched college football game since the 2019 meeting between Alabama and LSU. 

Saturday's win was Michigan's first over the Buckeyes since 2011, with running back Hassan Haskins assuming the star role with five touchdowns

According to The Detroit News, it's an increase in viewership of more than 70% of this season's previous most-watched game, which was Michigan's 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 30. 

SI Recommends

The Iron Bowl on Saturday between Alabama and Auburn also surpassed the Michigan-Michigan State game in terms of viewership with 10.4 million viewers.

Alabama prevailed in a four-overtime thriller that kept the Crimson Tide in the playoff race ahead of the SEC championship game against No. 1 Georgia. 

Michigan, ranked second in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, will face Iowa this weekend in the Big Ten championship. 

