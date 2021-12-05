Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Watch: Cincinnati Fans Storm Field After Bearcats Clinch Unbeaten Season

Author:

With its 35-20 win over Houston in the American Athletic Conference title game, No. 4 Cincinnati completed a perfect 13–0 season and seemingly sealed its place in the College Football Playoff. The final rankings will be revealed at noon ET on Sunday, but the Bearcats faithful couldn't wait that long to start celebrating.

Cincinnati fans stormed the field at Nippert Stadium at the sound of the final whistle, kicking off a party that should roll on from now until the Bearcats's semifinal matchup begins. The win secured the program's second straight AAC championship, and was its 23rd victory in its last 24 games.

Cincinnati held a narrow 14-13 halftime lead, but the Bearcats erupted for three consecutive touchdown drives to start the third quarter. Houston had minus-11 yards of offense in the third, punting three times and throwing an interception.

The official reveal of the final CFP rankings will be aired on ESPN on Sunday at noon ET.

