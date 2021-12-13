Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Dereck Lively Finds Himself On Top the SI99 Basketball Rankings
Dereck Lively Finds Himself On Top the SI99 Basketball Rankings
Publish date:

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Centers

Duke signee Dereck Lively checks in at No. 1 overall in the SI99 for 2022.
Author:

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2022, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. 

Today we analyze the men in the middle and highlight what makes them special.

SI99 CENTERS

1. Dereck Lively, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.)

College: Duke

What Makes Him Special: At 7-feet tall, Lively is a human shot eraser/changer on the defensive end. This summer he led the prestigious Nike EYBL in blocks, swatting away five a game, and can single-handedly control the paint and change a team’s offensive attack by his presence alone. Offensively, he’s wildly versatile with the ability to step out and efficiently knocking down perimeter shots while managing his customary paint dominance. Lively dominance on both ends of the floor helped Team Final (Penn.) capture the coveted Nike Peach Jam title in July.

2. Kyle Filipowski, Wilbraham (Mass.) and Monson Academy

College: Duke

What Makes Him Special: Filipowski is a matchup nightmare because of his versatility. At 6’10”, he’s super agile with the ability to handle the ball like a guard, efficiently knock down perimeter jump shots, protect the rim and rebound. Filipowski’s vision and precision as a passer is exceptional and he plays with a competitive edge that becomes infectious and is the perfect complement in the paint because he’s capable of dominating in multiple ways. This past summer in Nike EYBL play, Filipowski averaged 13 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

SI Recommends

3. Vincent Iwuchukwu, Montverde (Fla.) Academy

College: USC

What Makes Him Special:

Iwuchukwu is a workhorse in the paint with raw athletic ability and a consistently growing skill set. He’s always active on both ends of the floor, finishing with both hands efficiently on the offensive end and has the ability to step out and knock down perimeter jump shots. This summer, Iwuchukwu averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game in the Nike EYBL while running with Drive Nation (Texas).

4. Adem Bona, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

College: UCLA

What Makes Him Special: Bona is a brute, tough big with great hands and footwork from his background in soccer in his native country of Nigeria. Bona is extremely mobile, finishes plays with authority at the rim and has a nose for the ball on the offensive and defensive glass. This summer, Bona averaged 11.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks while running with Team WhyNot in the Nike EYBL.

5. Tarris Reed, Link Prep (Branson, Mo.)

College: Michigan

What Makes Him Special: Reed is a versatile big with the ability to impact the game on the offensive at all three levels. Reed does most of his damage in the paint but keeps the defense off balance with his ability to beat his defender off the dribble. Reed averaged 14 points and seven rebounds a game for Mokan Elite (Mo.) this summer in the Nike EYBL. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: How High Can Kevin Durant Carry Nets?

The superstar has kept Brooklyn stable with Kyrie Irving out and James Harden not playing like himself.

Baylor's Flo Thamba celebrates
Play
College Basketball

No. 1 Changes Again as Baylor Moves Atop Men's AP Poll

The Bears are the fourth different program to lead the poll in 2021–22.

josh-allen
NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen Seen in Walking Boot After Loss to Bucs

Allen sustained the injury on a fourth-quarter rush in the Bills' overtime loss Sunday.

cris-collinsworth
Play
Extra Mustard

Cris Collinsworth: ‘Have You Seen a Guy Be More Honest Than Aaron Rodgers?’

Fans roast NBC's Cris Collinsworth for bizarre take on Aaron Rodgers

The Champions League is down to the last 16
Soccer

Making Sense of the UCL Draw Drama, Eventual Pairings

After avoidable draw chaos, the last 16 is set, with PSG–Real Madrid among the eight, procedure-compliant pairings. So who will go through to the quarterfinals?

Quinn Ewers throws a pass.
College Football

Former Five-Star Recruit, Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring to Texas

Ewers joins the Longhorns after one year with the Buckeyes.

demarcus-lawrence-cowboys-nfl-free-agency-franchise-tag.jpg
Fantasy

Week 15 IDP Waiver Wire Report

With apologies to Randy Gregory and Dorance Armstrong, the Cowboys DE you want is DeMarcus Lawrence.

Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: Lakers, Knicks Among Teams Interested in Ben Simmons

The Knicks and Lakers are reportedly among the teams interested in a possible deal for the 76ers guard.