December 13, 2021
NCAAB
December 13, 2021

Injury-Hit UConn Falls to Lowest Women's Top 25 Spot Since 2007

Author:

UConn dropped four spots to No. 7 in the women’s AP top 25 released Monday, its lowest ranking in 14 years after losing its first game against an unranked team since 2012.

The Huskies fell to Georgia Tech last week in their first game without sophomore star Paige Bueckers, who is sidelined for at least six weeks with a tibial plateau fracture in her left knee. The Huskies have not been ranked this low since Jan. 22, 2007, when they were also seventh.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after holding off then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel and have now beaten four teams that were ranked in the top 10 this season. The Gamecocks visit No. 15 Duke on Wednesday.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma

NC State was again second in the poll, followed by Stanford, Arizona and Baylor. The Wildcats now have their best ranking ever at No. 4.

Louisville moved up to No. 6, just ahead of UConn, and the two teams will play Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Baylor will face Michigan in the other game at the event held in Connecticut; that contest will be a rematch of last season’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 matchup that the Bears won in overtime.

Despite their loss to Georgia Tech, the Huskies kept alive their incredible streak of not losing consecutive games dating to 1993 by rallying to beat UCLA over the weekend. Georgia Tech returned to the poll at No. 18 after its 57–44 win over UConn.

Tennessee was tied with UConn at No. 7. Maryland and Indiana rounded out the top 10.

Full top 25 (as of Dec. 13)

1. South Carolina
2. NC State 
3. Stanford 
4. Arizona 
5. Baylor 
6. Louisville
7. Tennessee 
7. UConn 
9. Maryland 
10. Indiana 
11. Texas
12. Iowa State
13. Michigan 
14. Iowa 
15. Duke 
16. South Florida 
17. Georgia 
18. Georgia Tech
19. Kentucky 
20. BYU 
21. Notre Dame
22. LSU 
23. Texas A&M 
24. Ohio St. 
25. North Carolina 

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 63, Colorado 63, Florida Gulf Coast 52, DePaul 30, Nebraska 27, Oregon 13, Washington State 8, Oregon State 3, UCLA 2, West Virginia 1

