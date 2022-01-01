Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Report: Ohio State Without 24 Scholarship Players in Rose Bowl

Author:

The No. 7 Buckeyes will be missing a significant number of scholarship players during Saturday's Rose Bowl against No. 10 Utah.

The Athletic's Bill Landis reported that 24 players will not appear in the game due to a combination of season-long injuries, transfers since the end of the regular season, recent injuries and opt-outs.

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave, junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson, redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett all previously opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Landis reported that defensive starters Marcus Williamson, Sevyn Banks, Cody Simon and Antwuan Jackson are also unavailable Saturday.

Per Buckeyes Now, redshirt junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as a game-time decision, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. ET. 

