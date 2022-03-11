A wild ACC tournament continued with Thursday’s quarterfinal round in Brooklyn and a sizable upset in the evening games.

No. 9 seed Syracuse could not overcome the suspension of Buddy Boeheim after Wednesday’s afternoon game against No. 1 seed Duke. The Orange put up a valiant effort, leading with under four minutes left, but Wendell Moore Jr. (26 points, eight assists) and Jeremy Roach (19 points) hit big shots down the stretch to clinch an 88–79 win.

Boston College, the No. 13 seed, nearly kept their magical March run going against No. 4 Miami. The two teams went back-and-forth and the game was tied at 65 at the end of regulation. After a miss by Boston College, Jordan Miller scored the game-winner on a fast-break layup at the buzzer, sending Miami through to the semifinals, 71–69.

The night slate opened with one of the league’s top teams packing its bags. Virginia Tech, the No. 7 seed, opened up a big lead against No. 2 seed Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish battled back and got within four points with under a minute left. Virginia Tech hit all eight free throws in the final minute to hold on for an 87–80 win.

No. 3 seed North Carolina, fresh off its major upset against Duke, overpowered Virginia, 63–43. Brady Manek led all scorers with 21 points, chipping in seven rebounds, while Armando Bacot posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Here is the updated ACC tournament schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

7 p.m. – No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (ESPN)



Saturday, March 12

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

