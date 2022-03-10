Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim wasn’t too thrilled about the way the officials and the ACC handled his son Buddy Boeheim’s suspension this week.

Buddy was suspended for one game following his apparent punch of Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes during their Wednesday matchup. The officials did not call a foul on the play. However, after further review following the game, the ACC suspended Buddy for one game.

The one game was Thursday’s quarterfinals game vs. Duke, which the Orange ended up losing 88–79. This means Buddy’s collegiate career ended with him on the bench in a close loss.

His father and coach offered his opinion on the situation following the Orange’s loss on Thursday. To say the least, coach Boeheim wasn’t too happy.

“They [the officials] didn’t do their job so Buddy got punished,” Boeheim said.

The controversy surrounding Buddy’s punch was that the Orange guard should have received a flagrant-2 and been kicked out of their game against Florida State. Coach Boeheim agreed with this.

“If it was handled right and they wanted him out, it should’ve been a flagrant-2 [on Wednesday],” Boeheim said. “He should’ve been out of the game, and then we play today. I’m not sure we [would] play any better. We might not. We might’ve lost by 20 today. That’s not the point, that’s not the point.”

Coach Boeheim was emotional following the game as his two sons (Buddy and Jimmy) both likely had their collegiate careers come to an end on Thursday. This adds to why he wishes his son would’ve been able to play on Thursday vs. Duke.

