Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Hires First Female Assistant to Wolverines Football Staff

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday that the program hired female graduate assistant Milan Bolden-Morris to join the Wolverines football staff.

Bolden-Morris will work with Michigan’s quarterbacks and becomes the first female assistant in a Power Five conference. She recently finished her basketball career at Georgetown and will join Harbaugh’s staff on June 1 after finishing her master’s degree in sports management in May. 

Morris, who is the sister of Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris, inquired about openings within the Wolverines football program. After Harbaugh held conversations with Morris, he was impressed with her "desire and ideas for coaching" and how to improve the team.

“Mimi [Morris] is a very bright, intelligent and competitive young woman … we can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings to our team,” Harbaugh said. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Morris was a guard on the Hoyas women's basketball team. She transferred to Georgetown as a graduate student midway through the 2020 to ‘21 season and played in the 2021 to ‘22 season. 

This season, Morris led the team in scoring (12.6 points per game) while also leading the Big East in three pointers made (83). Prior to Georgetown, the Belle Glade, Florida native attended Boston College. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Michigan Wolverines coverage, go to Wolverine Digest

Breaking
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

YOU MAY LIKE

Cain Velasquez fights during a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
MMA

Report: Dana White, MMA Fighters Show Support for Velasquez

34 letters were reportedly sent supporting the UFC champion, who is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man who allegedly molested his relative.

By Joseph Salvador
yankees
MLB

Report: Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets Can’t Play in 2022 Home Games

The same mandate that’s keeping Kyrie Irving off the court would bar any unvaccinated Yankees or Mets players from appearing in home games.

By Nick Selbe
Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Stanford Cardinals
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness: Top Seeds Against the Spread

Breaking down the good, the not-so-good and the ugly when it comes to the top 16 teams and their ability to cover the spread.

By Kyle Wood
ashley-joi-100-influential
Edge

How Fitness Trainer Ashley Joi Learned to Find Joy Through Movement

As she prepares for motherhood, the former Division I track and field athlete reflects on pushing through the greatest challenges of her career and how those lessons helped her find her purpose.

By Naya Samuel
Oct 8, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) watches warm ups before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field.
Play
MLB

Inside the Red Sox’ Push to Vaccinate Their Players

They were one of the least-vaccinated teams last season. Here’s how and why they are trying to change that.

By Stephanie Apstein
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates a 3-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 14, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Play
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Sets Timberwolves Record, NBA Season-High

The Timberwolves center previously set the franchise benchmark with a 56-point explosion in 2018.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_11493658
Play
College Basketball

Knicks Assistant Kenny Payne Leading Candidate for Louisville Coaching Post

If Louisville and Payne do not come to an agreement, he could be on the radar for other college jobs.

By Pat Forde
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts a pass as Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Sources: 49ers Will Not Meet With Deshaun Watson

A rumor that linked San Francisco and the quarterback was quickly debunked on Tuesday.

By Daniela Perez