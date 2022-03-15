Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday that the program hired female graduate assistant Milan Bolden-Morris to join the Wolverines football staff.

Bolden-Morris will work with Michigan’s quarterbacks and becomes the first female assistant in a Power Five conference. She recently finished her basketball career at Georgetown and will join Harbaugh’s staff on June 1 after finishing her master’s degree in sports management in May.

Morris, who is the sister of Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris, inquired about openings within the Wolverines football program. After Harbaugh held conversations with Morris, he was impressed with her "desire and ideas for coaching" and how to improve the team.

“Mimi [Morris] is a very bright, intelligent and competitive young woman … we can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings to our team,” Harbaugh said.

Morris was a guard on the Hoyas women's basketball team. She transferred to Georgetown as a graduate student midway through the 2020 to ‘21 season and played in the 2021 to ‘22 season.

This season, Morris led the team in scoring (12.6 points per game) while also leading the Big East in three pointers made (83). Prior to Georgetown, the Belle Glade, Florida native attended Boston College.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Michigan Wolverines coverage, go to Wolverine Digest.