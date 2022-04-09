Dwayne Haskins’s death shocked and saddened the NFL world Saturday afternoon. Many players, coaches and organizations have taken to social media to express their condolences for the loss.

Two particular tributes have come from two former Ohio State coaches. Urban Meyer, Haskins’s head coach while with the Buckeyes, had praise for the person Haskins was.

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!”

Haskins died early Saturday morning after he was struck by vehicle while in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to train with several Steelers teammates. He was 24.

Current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Haskins, also gave his thoughts on Haskins’s life.

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Haskins played for Meyer and Day in Columbus for the 2017 and ’18 seasons. In his second season he took over the starting position, and was one of the best players in the nation that year. He threw for 4,831 and 50 touchdowns en route to a 12–1 record, a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl victory.