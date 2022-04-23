Skip to main content
College Football

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin to Be Honorary Pace Car Driver at Talladega

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has had an eventful offseason, but he is getting a pretty cool honor this weekend. The Talladega Superspeedway announced Harsin will be the honorary pace car driver for Sunday’s GEICO 500.

Talladega Superspeedway, which is located in Lincoln, Ala., is less than two hours away from Auburn’s campus.

Harsin is entering his second season as Auburn’s head coach after going 6–7 in his first season. However, he had a tumultuous year as players publicly questioned whether he was the right person for the job.

Amid an investigation into Harsin, Auburn created a new policy outlining that an employee had to cooperate with any university investigation.

Auburn ultimately chose to retain Harsin as their head coach in February, after both signing days had already passed. They would have to pay Harsin’s entire buyout of around $18 million if they wanted to move on, sources told Sports Illustrated.

For more Auburn coverage, go to Auburn Daily. 

Auburn Tigers

