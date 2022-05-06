With college football hitting unprecedented roster turnover in the new age of NIL legislation and transfers without restrictions, rumors and allegations of tampering are at an all-time high.

And for one ACC school, there are questions as to whether or not a departed wide receiver was tampered with by the University of Alabama.

Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the transfer portal in April, and upon his entry into the portal, 247Sports reported that he would head to Tuscaloosa.

According to a report from 247Sports, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield believes that tampering occurred behind the scenes in the case of his former wide receiver Harrell.

“I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here. Last year, we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal,” Satterfield said.

Allegations of tampering are not just happening at Louisville. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi reportedly called new USC coach Lincoln Riley to “express his displeasure” regarding rumors that Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison was entering the portal to leave Pittsburgh in favor of a lucrative NIL deal with Riley and the Trojans.

College football is in the middle of unprecedented times, where there are few regulations regarding NIL, the transfer portal and the implications of potential tampering across the sport. Which direction the sport heads next is anybody’s guess.

More College Football Coverage: