MSU Coach Tom Izzo Releases Statement Honoring Adreian Payne

Michigan state men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo released a statement on Monday, saying that he was “in shock” to hear the tragic news that former Spartans center Adreian Payne has died.

Payne was shot and killed early Monday morning in Orange County, Fla. He was 31.

“I’m in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne’s death,” Izzo said in the statement. “Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones. Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player. Beyond that, he will long be remembered by Spartan fans for his kind heart, as his friendship and genuine bond with Lacey Holsworth touched the nation.

“Today is a difficult and sad day for the Spartan basketball family. Following graduation, Adreian regularly returned to East Lansing. In doing so, he developed and strengthened relationships with players from all eras. I’ve heard from many of those players today, each one experiencing heartbreak, and each one with their own fond memory of Adreian.”

The Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office released a statement noting that officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive early Monday morning. A male in his 30s, later identified as Adreian Payne, was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The shooter, identified by police as Lawrence Dority, stayed at the scene and was transported to Orange County Sheriff’s Office headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives and booked for first-degree murder. He was then transported to Orange County Jail.

Payne, a Dayton native, started for three years at Michigan State. While in East Lansing, he became a force in the post, establishing himself as a talented offensive player and renowned rim protector. His best season came as a senior in 2013–14 when he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds on his way to being named to the All-Big Ten second team for the second year in a row.

After being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Hawks, Payne spent four seasons in the league with Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando.

Payne was released by the Magic in January 2018 after being accused of committing sexual assault in 2010 during his freshman year at Michigan State. An Ingham County, Mich. prosecutor declined to press charges on the matter, saying that no crime was committed while citing insufficient evidence.

Payne continued his career overseas. He last played for Juventus Utena of the Lithuanian Basketball League last season, averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.