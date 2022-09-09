College football opened with a bang in Week 1, with five straight nights of football providing plenty of drama. Now that everyone’s got at least one matchup under their belt, what’s in store in Week 2?

Louisville and UCF will kick things off Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at the Bounce House, with the Cardinals looking to rebound from their opening loss to Syracuse. On Saturday, Texas will host No. 1 Alabama (noon ET, Fox) and No. 16 Arkansas will host Spencer Rattler and South Carolina (noon ET, ESPN) in the early slate, while No. 24 Tennessee and No. 17 Pittsburgh will take center stage in the afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Cy-Hawk series will also get another edition when Iowa State travels to Iowa City to take on rival Iowa (4 p.m., BTN).

At night, the sport’s eyes will be on SEC foes Florida and Kentucky in The Swamp (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) as the Gators look for back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. Out west, Lincoln Riley and No. 10 USC will get their first road test when they visit Stanford (7:30 p.m., ABC), while No. 9 Baylor will travel to No. 21 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Standings to Date:

Ross Dellenger: 11–3

John Garcia: 11–3

Richard Johnson: 10–4

Molly Geary: 8–6

Pat Forde: 7–7

SI’s experts make their Week 2 straight-up picks:

